Three Rivers Board of Health hears complaints on COVID-19 risk dial factors

Several Saunders County residents voiced their frustration with Three Rivers Public Health Department’s guidelines for the COVID-19 risk dial at its board of health meeting Thursday evening.
Three Rivers currently uses four risk dials: one for its entire jurisdiction and three individual dials for Dodge, Saunders and Washington counties. Since July 2020, the dials have been updated each Wednesday.
The dials have different sections based on a number scale, with low being below .5, moderate being .5 to 2, high being 2 to 3.5 and severe being 3.5 to 4.
Since last October, the dials have not gone below the moderate range. Schools, governmental agencies and organizations have based their regulations on the section the dial’s needle is in.
The dials’ numbers are calculated based on seven factors:
- COVID-19 testing positivity rate for the week;
- The average number of new daily cases per 100,000 people;
- The average number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in the Omaha metropolitan area for the week;
- The average percent of available adult intensive care unit beds in the Omaha metro area for the week;
- The average percent of available ventilators in the Omaha metro area for the week;
- The percentage of COVID-19 cases classified as community-spread; and
- The weekly percentage of contacts Three Rivers was able to contact and identify close contacts of within 48 hours.
At the board of health’s meeting, members from Saunders County expressed concern with the risk dial’s factors, particularly those that include the Omaha Metropolitan Healthcare Coalition.
“Why are you injecting a population of almost 1 million people from Douglas and Cass counties into our community of 78,000 to determine our risks?” Maureen Hunt said. “... Your metrics on hospital data will never allow the dial to go down.”
Kyle Cooper of Wahoo said as the risk dial is a driving factor in decisions made by the schools and community leaders, he thought Three Rivers had included the wrong factors for its dials.
“Even with the seven-day average of cases back in November and December, we’re in the same place on the risk dial now essentially in the orange as we were back then,” he said. “I would think that going down as much as we have, we should be down quite a bit.”
Vickie Phillips of Wahoo said she thought the dials followed a “one-size-fits-all” model instead of factoring in age. She also said she was surprised to see the dials as high as they are with the decrease in positive cases.
“These are very positive changes, and they should be celebrated,” she said. “I just do not understand how with this dramatic change from December to now we could still be in orange.”
Cortney Girmus said she believed Three Rivers wasn’t taking rural communities into consideration and said the department was promoting fear with the dials.
“I’m shocked that we’re still in orange after watching the numbers come down,” she said. “I’m shocked we’re using Omaha’s numbers in our dial when we have our own hospitals.”
With the dials including data from Omaha, Board Chair Ryan Bojanski said Three Rivers doesn’t have control over its coalition, as they are set by the state.
Additionally, Bojanski said the dial is not an objective measure item, but one tool that the department uses for guidance in the community.
“It’s not all-being, it’s not the one decision factor,” he said. “They take a lot of information in hand, and in a lot of these entities, they do refer to Three Rivers Health District, because we are a resource, we are an entity that provides education and information.”
As a result, Bojanski said he didn’t think the public should take up their issues with Three Rivers, but with those who use the dials as a resource.
“At the end of the day, it is those single entities that make the decisions to implement various tasks,” he said. “We don’t have any authority over school boards, school districts.”
Members of the public also thought Three Rivers’ website should include more data with the risk dials. Hunt said she wanted to know how many of the new positive cases were from vaccinated individuals.
“That’s an important number that the community needs to see. That’s the transparency we’re asking for on the dial,” she said. “You go to other health departments, and there is so much transparency.”
Mary Kudlacek said when the risk dial is updated each week, the website should include a section that explicitly states the scale and score of each of the seven factors.
“We need accountability when it comes to the risk dial,” she said. “We’re not in the same place as we were in November and December.”
Makayla Schissel, public health data analyst for Three Rivers, said the department has to conduct research to figure out what’s going to be best for the communities in its jurisdiction.
“Is it perfect by all means?” she said. “No, but it’s just a tool to give you a decision.”
Bojanski thanked the public members for their input and said Three Rivers would take the feedback into consideration and respond in the future to any unanswered questions.
“This is a moving barometer, moving dynamic, but we do appreciate and do want to listen to those that have perspectives and are passionate about something,” he said. “So we appreciate your respectfulness tonight and listening.”