Three Rivers Board of Health hears complaints on COVID-19 risk dial factors

Members of the public also thought Three Rivers’ website should include more data with the risk dials. Hunt said she wanted to know how many of the new positive cases were from vaccinated individuals.

“That’s an important number that the community needs to see. That’s the transparency we’re asking for on the dial,” she said. “You go to other health departments, and there is so much transparency.”

Mary Kudlacek said when the risk dial is updated each week, the website should include a section that explicitly states the scale and score of each of the seven factors.

“We need accountability when it comes to the risk dial,” she said. “We’re not in the same place as we were in November and December.”

Makayla Schissel, public health data analyst for Three Rivers, said the department has to conduct research to figure out what’s going to be best for the communities in its jurisdiction.

“Is it perfect by all means?” she said. “No, but it’s just a tool to give you a decision.”

Bojanski thanked the public members for their input and said Three Rivers would take the feedback into consideration and respond in the future to any unanswered questions.