Three Rivers confirms first COVID-19-related death in Saunders County

The Three Rivers Public Health Department reported the first death in Saunders County and 13 new cases of COVID-19, including that of a minor, from Thursday and Friday.

The 70-year-old man, who had underlying health conditions, is the second death within the health district, which includes Dodge, Saunders and Washington counties. Three Rivers previously reported the death of Washington County man in his 90s last month.

Three Rivers confirmed eight new cases of the coronavirus on Thursday in a press release, with four males and four females between the ages of 28 and 47 in Dodge County. Contact investigations for the cases have been completed and close contacts will self-quarantine.

On Friday, five new cases were confirmed, with four in Dodge County. The residents were three males and one female between the ages of 26 and 66.

The other case, which took place in Saunders County, involved a minor. Contact investigations are just beginning for the Friday cases.

The cases reported Thursday and Friday brings the total number of Dodge County to 150, Washington County to 23 and Saunders County to 12, for a total of 185 in the Three Rivers jurisdiction.