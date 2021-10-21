Three Rivers continues to see increase in COVID-19 vaccinations

The Three Rivers Public Health Department has reported an increase in COVID-19 vaccinations within its jurisdiction in a press release Wednesday.

“I am happy to report that we have 67.18% of our health district population 16 years of age and older fully vaccinated,” Executive Director Terra Uhing said in the release. “We continue to make progress each week.”

Although vaccinations saw a dip the week of Sept. 19 with 603 doses administered, the number has been slowly climbing each week since, with 889 doses administered the week of Oct. 10.

A total of 84,323 doses have been administered within the jurisdiction, which includes Dodge, Saunders and Washington counties. Of those, 52,646 have been administered by Three Rivers and its healthcare partners.

In Dodge County, 67.65% of those 16 and older are fully vaccinated. In Saunders and Washington counties, the percentages are 64.12% and 65.77%, respectively.

With the total population, 53.02% in Dodge County are fully vaccinated, 51.55% in Saunders County and 53.26% in Washington.

In the jurisdiction, 3,027 people 18 and younger are fully vaccinated, 2,410 people 19 to 24, 9,423 people 25 to 44, 13,606 people 45 to 64 and 12,594 people 65 and older.

Three Rivers also reported that it had seen 160 cases in the last seven days and 344 cases in the past 14 days, a decrease from previous weeks.

The department is also changing its COVID-19 walk-in clinic hours to 3-6:30 p.m. Tuesdays and noon to 3:30 p.m. Fridays.

The department is continuing its free testing at 210 E. Military Ave. in Fremont. The drive-thru clinic is in collaboration with Omaha company TotalWellness.

The testing is open 8-11 a.m. Mondays and 3-6 p.m. Fridays. Appointments can be made by visiting totalwellnesshealth.com/private/3rphd.

Those wishing to receive a COVID-19 test or vaccine, but are homebound or require special accommodations can call Three Rivers at 402-704-2245.

Additionally, those in need of resources, including access to food or assistance with rent, or who know someone who does can contact Three Rivers Community Health Worker Evelyn Martinez at 402-704-2255.