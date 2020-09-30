Three Rivers COVID-19 risk dials for Dodge and Washington go down, jurisdiction stays same

The Three Rivers Public Health Department lowered its risk dials for Dodge and Washington counties, while its jurisdiction and Saunders County risk dials remained the same this week.

The risk dial, which debuted in mid-July, is updated every Wednesday to show the risk of COVID-19 in Dodge, Washington and Saunders counties, as well as the entire jurisdiction. It can be found at threeriverspublichealth.org/COVID-19-Updates.

The dial is color-coded, with green being low, yellow being moderate, orange being high and red being severe. The dials are also given a number range, with low being below .5, moderate being .5 to 2, high being 2 to 3.5 and severe being 3.5 to 4.

All three counties and the jurisdiction remain in the yellow, or moderate, area.

Dodge County was lowered to a 1.75 this week, down from 1.88 last week. Washington County is now at 1.63, a “significant decrease” from 1.88 last week, according to a Three Rivers press release.

Saunders County did not see an increase this week, as it remains at 1.75 from last week. The entire jurisdiction also remained at 1.88 from last week.