Three Rivers COVID-19 risk dials for Dodge and Washington go down, jurisdiction stays same

The Three Rivers Public Health Department lowered its risk dials for Dodge and Washington counties, while its jurisdiction and Saunders County risk dials remained the same this week.
The risk dial, which debuted in mid-July, is updated every Wednesday to show the risk of COVID-19 in Dodge, Washington and Saunders counties, as well as the entire jurisdiction. It can be found at threeriverspublichealth.org/COVID-19-Updates.
The dial is color-coded, with green being low, yellow being moderate, orange being high and red being severe. The dials are also given a number range, with low being below .5, moderate being .5 to 2, high being 2 to 3.5 and severe being 3.5 to 4.
All three counties and the jurisdiction remain in the yellow, or moderate, area.
Dodge County was lowered to a 1.75 this week, down from 1.88 last week. Washington County is now at 1.63, a “significant decrease” from 1.88 last week, according to a Three Rivers press release.
Saunders County did not see an increase this week, as it remains at 1.75 from last week. The entire jurisdiction also remained at 1.88 from last week.
Variables going into the risk dials’ score include overall positivity rates, weekly positive rates, weekly numbers of new cases and overall testing being done throughout the county or jurisdiction.
Three Rivers reported Wednesday that the jurisdiction had a total of 20,436 tests conducted, with 10,836 from Dodge County, 5,306 from Saunders County and 4,156 from Washington County.
Of these tests, 2,002 in the jurisdiction were positive, with 1,238 from Dodge County, 522 from Saunders County and 279 from Washington County.
During the month of September, 5,005 tests were conducted, an increase from July and August. Of these tests, 670 were confirmed positive cases.
The number of recovered cases in the jurisdiction is 790, with 658 from Dodge County, 78 from Saunders County and 54 from Washington County.
Within the jurisdiction, there have been 20 reported deaths due to COVID-19, with 13 in Dodge County, three in Saunders County and four in Washington County.
While moderate guidelines say to consider staying home for most of the time with caution for non-essential travel or work, high guidelines say to stay at home unless traveling for work, medical care or food.
Additionally, high guidelines say to have the smallest number of contacts feasible and strongly recommend the usage of masks, as opposed to suggesting when unable to distance.
At-home guidance changes include the recommendation of daily temperature checks and to monitor the health of anyone in a household with COVID-like symptoms. Additionally, it recommends contacting a healthcare provider if sick.
