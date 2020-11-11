Three Rivers COVID-19 risk dials increase, remain in high region

The Three Rivers Public Health Department’s COVID-19 risk dials for its jurisdiction and three counties increased within the “high” region this week on Wednesday.
“Each of our county risk dials are now 3.00 or higher,” Three Rivers Executive Director Terra Uhing said in a press release. “It is important for everyone to help us not overwhelm our hospital systems.”
The risk dial, which debuted in mid-July, is updated every Wednesday to show the risk of COVID-19 in Dodge, Washington and Saunders counties, as well as the entire jurisdiction.
The dial is color-coded, with green being low, yellow being moderate, orange being high and red being severe. The dials are also given a number range, with low being below .5, moderate being .5 to 2, high being 2 to 3.5 and severe being 3.5 to 4.
Although Uhing said she would “not be surprised” if the dials moved to red this week in a report to Fremont Public School board members, the dials for all three counties remain in orange.
But while the dials did not move to the severe region, Saunders County inched closer to the threshold, moving from 2.63 to 3.38 this week.
The jurisdiction moved from 3.63 to 3.13, while Dodge County moved from 2.5 to 3 and Washington County moved from 2.25 to 3.
Uhing said in the release that the jurisdiction’s increase was due to an increase in the positivity rate, number of cases, community spread, usage of ventilators and regional hospitalizations, as well as a decrease in contact tracing.
“We have more cases than we know what to do with,” she said at an online conference Tuesday. “We are actively trying to contact trace all of our cases and we also have the state helping us with the contact tracing because there are so many of them.”
As of Tuesday, the jurisdiction’s total case count was 3,703, with 567 new cases in the week and 957 in the last two weeks.
Three Rivers reported that the jurisdiction had a total of 3,703 COVID-19 cases, with 2,053 from Dodge County, 936 from Saunders County and 712 from Washington County.
Overall, the jurisdiction has conducted 27,666 tests, with 14,457 from Dodge County, 7,030 from Saunders County and 6,004 from Washington County. There have been 44 total deaths and 2,291 recoveries.
Last Friday saw the jurisdiction’s biggest number of positive cases. Out of the 373 total tests conducted that day, 130 were positive.
While moderate guidelines say to consider staying home for most of the time with caution for non-essential travel or work, high guidelines say to stay at home unless traveling for work, medical care or food.
Additionally, high guidelines say to have the smallest number of contacts feasible and strongly recommend the usage of masks, as opposed to suggesting when unable to distance.
At-home guidance changes include the recommendation of daily temperature checks and to monitor the health of anyone in a household with COVID-like symptoms. Additionally, it recommends contacting a healthcare provider if sick.
