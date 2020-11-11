Three Rivers COVID-19 risk dials increase, remain in high region

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Uhing said in the release that the jurisdiction’s increase was due to an increase in the positivity rate, number of cases, community spread, usage of ventilators and regional hospitalizations, as well as a decrease in contact tracing.

“We have more cases than we know what to do with,” she said at an online conference Tuesday. “We are actively trying to contact trace all of our cases and we also have the state helping us with the contact tracing because there are so many of them.”

As of Tuesday, the jurisdiction’s total case count was 3,703, with 567 new cases in the week and 957 in the last two weeks.

Three Rivers reported that the jurisdiction had a total of 3,703 COVID-19 cases, with 2,053 from Dodge County, 936 from Saunders County and 712 from Washington County.

Overall, the jurisdiction has conducted 27,666 tests, with 14,457 from Dodge County, 7,030 from Saunders County and 6,004 from Washington County. There have been 44 total deaths and 2,291 recoveries.

Last Friday saw the jurisdiction’s biggest number of positive cases. Out of the 373 total tests conducted that day, 130 were positive.