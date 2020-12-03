Three Rivers COVID-19 risk dials lower slightly for jurisdiction, counties

The Three Rivers Public Health Department’s COVID-19 risk dials for its entire jurisdiction and three counties were lowered slightly within the “high” region this week on Wednesday.
The risk dial, which debuted in mid-July, is updated every Wednesday to show the risk of COVID-19 in Dodge, Washington and Saunders counties, as well as the entire jurisdiction.
The dial is color-coded, with green being low, yellow being moderate, orange being high and red being severe. The dials are also given a number range, with low being below .5, moderate being .5 to 2, high being 2 to 3.5 and severe being 3.5 to 4.
All four dials were on the cusp of reaching the severe region last week, but lowered the same amount this week. The four are currently at 3.14, lowering from last week’s 3.43.
A press release stated that the dial’s decrease was due to a decrease in the number of cases, as well as an increase in intensive care unit bed availability, weekly positivity rate, community spread and regional hospitalizations due to COVID-19.
“It is also important to note that we did not test as many people as we had the previous week and that likely was tied to Thanksgiving,” Three Rivers Executive Director Terra Uhing said in the release.
The jurisdiction has had 357 positive cases in the last seven days and 1,023 in the last 14 days, bringing the total case count to 5,483. There have been 57 deaths and 3,019 recovered cases reported in the region, and overall, 32,173 tests have been conducted.
Dodge County has had 170 cases in the last week, Saunders County has had 93 and Washington has had 94.
While moderate guidelines say to consider staying home for most of the time with caution for non-essential travel or work, high guidelines say to stay at home unless traveling for work, medical care or food.
Additionally, high guidelines say to have the smallest number of contacts feasible and strongly recommend the usage of masks, as opposed to suggesting when unable to distance.
At-home guidance changes include the recommendation of daily temperature checks and to monitor the health of anyone in a household with COVID-like symptoms. Additionally, it recommends contacting a healthcare provider if sick.
