Three Rivers COVID-19 risk dials lower slightly for Saunders, jurisdiction

The Three Rivers Public Health Department’s COVID-19 risk dials for Saunders County and overall jurisdiction were lowered slightly within the “high” region this week on Wednesday.
The risk dial, which debuted in mid-July, is updated every Wednesday to show the risk of COVID-19 in Dodge, Washington and Saunders counties, as well as the entire jurisdiction.
The dial is color-coded, with green being low, yellow being moderate, orange being high and red being severe. The dials are also given a number range, with low being below .5, moderate being .5 to 2, high being 2 to 3.5 and severe being 3.5 to 4.
Both the Saunders County and jurisdiction dials were on cusp of reaching the severe region last week, but lowered the same amount this week. The two are currently at 3.29, lowering from last week’s 3.43.
The two dials lowered to the same number as Washington County, which remained the same this week. Dodge County’s dial is currently the lowest, remaining at 3.14 this week.
Support Local Journalism
A press release stated that the dials’ decrease was due to a decrease in the number of cases and intensive care unit beds and ventilators, as well as an increase in the ability to contact trace.
The jurisdiction has had 384 positive cases in the last seven days and 936 in the last 14 days, bringing the total case count to 6,542. There have been 80 deaths and 4,164 recovered cases reported in the region, and overall, 34,927 tests have been conducted.
Dodge County has had 188 cases in the last week, Saunders County has had 89 and Washington has had 106.
While moderate guidelines say to consider staying home for most of the time with caution for non-essential travel or work, high guidelines say to stay at home unless traveling for work, medical care or food.
Additionally, high guidelines say to have the smallest number of contacts feasible and strongly recommend the usage of masks, as opposed to suggesting when unable to distance.
At-home guidance changes include the recommendation of daily temperature checks and to monitor the health of anyone in a household with COVID-like symptoms. Additionally, it recommends contacting a healthcare provider if sick.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.