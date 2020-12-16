Three Rivers COVID-19 risk dials lower slightly for Saunders, jurisdiction

The Three Rivers Public Health Department’s COVID-19 risk dials for Saunders County and overall jurisdiction were lowered slightly within the “high” region this week on Wednesday.

The risk dial, which debuted in mid-July, is updated every Wednesday to show the risk of COVID-19 in Dodge, Washington and Saunders counties, as well as the entire jurisdiction.

The dial is color-coded, with green being low, yellow being moderate, orange being high and red being severe. The dials are also given a number range, with low being below .5, moderate being .5 to 2, high being 2 to 3.5 and severe being 3.5 to 4.

Both the Saunders County and jurisdiction dials were on cusp of reaching the severe region last week, but lowered the same amount this week. The two are currently at 3.29, lowering from last week’s 3.43.

The two dials lowered to the same number as Washington County, which remained the same this week. Dodge County’s dial is currently the lowest, remaining at 3.14 this week.

A press release stated that the dials’ decrease was due to a decrease in the number of cases and intensive care unit beds and ventilators, as well as an increase in the ability to contact trace.