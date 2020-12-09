Three Rivers COVID-19 risk dials see increase

The Three Rivers Public Health Department’s COVID-19 risk dials for its entire jurisdiction and three counties increased slightly within the “high” region this week on Wednesday.

The risk dial, which debuted in mid-July, is updated every Wednesday to show the risk of COVID-19 in Dodge, Washington and Saunders counties, as well as the entire jurisdiction.

The dial is color-coded, with green being low, yellow being moderate, orange being high and red being severe. The dials are also given a number range, with low being below .5, moderate being .5 to 2, high being 2 to 3.5 and severe being 3.5 to 4.

All four dials were lowered last week, but three counties increased to near the "high" mark this week. All three counties were 3.14 last week, but Saunders County increased to 3.43 while Washington County increased to 3.29. Dodge County stayed at 3.14.

A press release stated that the dial’s increase was due to an increase in the number of cases the past three weeks, as well as an increase in the percentage of positive cases, intensive care unit bed availability, and the presence of community clusters and or community spread.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}