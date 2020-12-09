Three Rivers COVID-19 risk dials see increase

The Three Rivers Public Health Department’s COVID-19 risk dials for its entire jurisdiction and three counties increased slightly within the “high” region this week on Wednesday.
The risk dial, which debuted in mid-July, is updated every Wednesday to show the risk of COVID-19 in Dodge, Washington and Saunders counties, as well as the entire jurisdiction.
The dial is color-coded, with green being low, yellow being moderate, orange being high and red being severe. The dials are also given a number range, with low being below .5, moderate being .5 to 2, high being 2 to 3.5 and severe being 3.5 to 4.
All four dials were lowered last week, but three counties increased to near the "high" mark this week. All three counties were 3.14 last week, but Saunders County increased to 3.43 while Washington County increased to 3.29. Dodge County stayed at 3.14.
A press release stated that the dial’s increase was due to an increase in the number of cases the past three weeks, as well as an increase in the percentage of positive cases, intensive care unit bed availability, and the presence of community clusters and or community spread.
“We are now starting to see the cases that were tied to the Thanksgiving holiday. I know that everyone has COVID fatigue but we need everyone’s help to continue to fight this virus,” Three Rivers Executive Director Terra Uhing said in the release.
The jurisdiction has had 510 positive cases in the last seven days, up from 357 positive cases last week, and 1,023 in the last 14 days, bringing the total case count to 5,483. There have been 70 deaths, up 13 from last week. There were 3,561 recovered cases reported in the region, and overall, 33,706 tests have been conducted.
Dodge County has had 217 cases in the last week, Saunders County has had 159 and Washington has had 132.
While moderate guidelines say to consider staying home for most of the time with caution for non-essential travel or work, high guidelines say to stay at home unless traveling for work, medical care or food.
Additionally, high guidelines say to have the smallest number of contacts feasible and strongly recommend the usage of masks, as opposed to suggesting when unable to distance.
At-home guidance changes include the recommendation of daily temperature checks and to monitor the health of anyone in a household with COVID-like symptoms. Additionally, it recommends contacting a healthcare provider if sick.
