Three Rivers discusses next phase of COVID-19 vaccine at meeting

The second tier includes workers at funeral homes, grocery stores and food processing plants, while the third and final tier includes workers with transportation, the U.S. Postal Service and public transit.

“So try to be as patient with us as you possibly can because we’re not driving what changes when it does on here, but we are able to give feedback,” Uhing said.

As 65% of the phase 1B population is 65 years of age and older, Uhing said Three Rivers will allocate around 61% of its vaccines to its partners to assist with the process, including Methodist Fremont Health.

“It’s kind of hard to plan out,” Richmond said. “But now that we know just within the last few days that we’re going to get a minimum number of doses here starting hopefully sometime next week, we’re prepared to kind of start vaccinating that population.”

Although the positive cases increased steadily throughout the summer, peaking in November, Richmond said both the inpatient and emergency department numbers at Methodist Fremont Health have gone down gradually during the last couple of months.