Since last December, the 2019 novel coronavirus outbreak has resulted in nearly 30,000 cases and over 500 deaths.
The outbreak, which started in Wuhan, China, has also spread to the United States, with 11 confirmed cases and 76 pending cases as of Wednesday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The issue has also made its way to Nebraska, with Camp Ashland to be used as a quarantine for Americans returning from Wuhan. Although they have not been diagnosed, they will be quarantined for two weeks.
But even with the growing number of cases, Terra Uhing, executive director of the Three Rivers Public Health Department, said there is no need for concern in its jurisdiction, which includes Dodge, Washington and Saunders counties.
“That shouldn’t stop any normal day-to-day activities for anybody out in the community, and I still would like to bring up that influenza is still a greater risk than what coronavirus is right now,” she said.
With the quarantine in Camp Ashland, Uhing said local public health departments have been involved in the situation as it comes along.
“Our top priority is to protect and promote the health of our communities,” she said. “So we have been working very, very closely with our federal, state and local partners to ensure that when they do come to Nebraska, we can be successful in supporting and maintaining the health of the people that reside here within our health jurisdiction and our neighboring communities.”
Uhing said Three Rivers has been asked multiple times on why the quarantine should be placed in Nebraska.
“What I can tell you is, we’re really fortunate here because we have one of the best health centers here in Nebraska,” she said. “And if we can help take care of others or give them a place where we have some of the best trained professionals, we’re in a place to do that.”
The state of Nebraska released guidelines on the outbreak, Uhing said. If someone has traveled to China in the last 14 days, they should call their doctor and local public health department so they can have up-to-date information, she said.
“We would ask them to self-isolate for 14 days, and then we would do self-monitoring, where they would take temperatures two times a day and then report that to us so we can kind of keep tabs on if there’s any illness here in Nebraska,” Uhing said.
With influenza, Uhing said there have been 228 lab-confirmed cases of influenza A, 181 for influenza B and 19 for RSV in the Three Rivers jurisdiction for this flu season. There has also been one flu death.
Last year’s flu season saw 342 cases of influenza A, 11 cases of influenza B and eight cases of RSV as of Feb. 4, 2019.
Out of the 181 influenza B cases this year, 100 took place in January alone, Uhing said.
“So influenza B is more rapid than the other one was,” she said. “So I still tell people influenza and practicing good health habits and good health hygiene is still absolutely critical, even today.”
With influenza’s peak occurring in December, Uhing said based on what’s been reported, the season will end around late February or early March.
“If they’re worried, one of the best things they can still do is if they have not had a flu shot is contact their local health provider and go get a flu shot,” she said. “That’s still your best defense against the flu.”
Uhing said from what is known currently, coronavirus and the way it’s transmitted is a lot like influenza, with symptoms including fever, coughing and shortness of breath occurring two to 14 days after exposure.
“That’s kind of the interesting thing is, a lot of the symptoms are what you would have with influenza, too, just the main caveat being, have you been to China or have you been exposed to anybody that’s positive for the coronavirus,” she said.
Three Rivers will continue to conduct surveillance on the coronavirus just like any other communicable disease, Uhing said.
There’s just so much unknown right now about the coronavirus,” she said. “And people are really sick, and unfortunately, people are dying, especially over in China. We have a pretty robust system here, so what can we do to ensure the health and safety of our U.S. citizens?”
Uhing also encouraged anyone to call their local public health department or the 2019-nCoV hotline at 402-44-3400 any time from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. for more information.
“This is a great example of local public health coming together for the good of the communities that we serve,” she said. “Because this is Douglas County, Sarpy, Cass and Three Rivers really working together to provide information and support to the people that reside within our health jurisdictions.”