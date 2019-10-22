The Three Rivers Public Health Department’s 2019 community health improvement plan will prioritize mental and behavioral health for Dodge County.
The plan, which was published to Three Rivers’ website last month, is developed every three to five years for health facilities to utilize, Three Rivers Executive Director Terra Uhing said.
“It’s not just the Three Rivers’ plan, it’s really our community plan on what we can do to move forward to really improve the health and safety of those who live, work and play within our health jurisdiction,” she said. “So we’re very, very pleased with how it turned out.”
The plan was published after community planning events in Dodge, Saunders and Washington counties in August, each attended by around 30 to 50 community leaders and members.
During these events, a community health assessment conducted by Schmeeckle Research, a Lincoln research foundation, was presented to members of the community who attended. The assessment is also available online.
“We went through what were some really good things, maybe what were some areas of opportunity,” Uhing said. “And then from there, that allowed us to move into kind of a prioritization using some facilitation methods on what does that need to look like for the next three to five years.”
Three Rivers determined that mental and behavioral health should be the highest prioritization for Dodge County. The decision came after discussions with the community on what trends, factors and events were influencing the quality of life, Uhing said.
“We hear from a community-level perspective all of the time that there is a huge need and that it’s not being met,” she said.
The second-highest issue is risky behaviors, followed by prevention and screening. Saunders County’s highest issue was mental health, while Washington County’s was access to affordable, accessible quality health care.
The plan highlights goals for the issues presented that health facilities can utilize. It also includes a steering committee between Three Rivers and the facilities to check in quarterly to see what progress has been made.
“It takes time,” Uhing said. “You can put this plan together, you can say, ‘OK, we’re going to do this,’ but actually being able to report out on any of those endeavors, we’re not going to have that data for quite a while.”
Uhing said when looking at the data from Dodge County, some of it doesn’t paint a very pretty picture.
“Because we have so many wonderful nonprofits, community organizations, medical partners, if we didn’t have those folks doing what they’re doing, it would be way worse than even what we’re seeing now,” she said. “So there’s a lot of work yet to be done, but I’m excited about where we’re going and how we’re going to get there.”
With this being the third time she’s been a part of the planning process, Uhing said she felt good about the work that was done, and said the plan wasn’t just a document.
“I’m proud of the community work, I’m proud of the data that was presented, I’m proud of the community conversations that were had, but more importantly, I really think it’s robust and I think it’s moving us in a direction that makes a lot of sense.”
Uhing said Three Rivers have already started work on the issues identified in the plan. Using funding from Region 6 Behavioral Healthcare, the center has focused on combating underage drinking and youth substance abuse.
But during the next three to five years, Uhing said she would like to see Three Rivers move even more forward on investigating mental and behavioral health.
“We can’t change the world in three years,” she said, “but we can really try to look out there and see what’s happening, determine if it makes sense and then really try to move and do what we need to do for positive community changes.”