Three Rivers health officials warn of increase in RSV cases

Officials with the Three Rivers Health Public Department are warning of a dramatic increase in cases of “RSV,” respiratory syncytial virus, in Dodge and surrounding counties.

In a press release issued on Friday, Dec. 2, the department’s staff warned residents of Dodge, Washington and Saunders counties to be aware of the increase — a whopping 63.6 percent rise above normal rates — of RSV cases.

From Nov. 20 through Nov. 26, a total of 21 new RSV cases were reported by health officials in the three counties, the press release states. That total number of cases from October until Dec. 2 for the three counties combined is 33.

Katie Schultis, the environmental health coordinator and public health educator at Three Rivers Public Health Department, said babies, young children and the elderly over age 65 are most at risk for RSV, but people of all ages are at risk.

“A common misconception is, people think of babies getting RSV. But older adults, people in nursing homes are susceptible to getting RSV,” Schultis said. “Adults over the age of 65 can really be negatively affected by RSV … it can cause other illnesses such as pneumonia or bronchitis. There is no vaccine for RSV and no official medical treatment. Anyone who has symptoms should consult their doctor, and can use over-the-counter cold medicines at times.”

According to the press release, “RSV is a contagious virus that affects the lungs and breathing passages and can lead to more serious infections like pneumonia.”

“People infected with RSV typically show symptoms within four to six days after getting infected. Symptoms include runny nose, coughing, sneezing, decrease in appetite, fever and wheezing,” officials stated in the press release. “RSV can spread through direct contact with the virus – like kissing the face of a child with RSV – (from) virus droplets from a cough or sneeze in eyes, nose or mouth, and touching a surface that has the virus on it and touching your face before washing your hands.”

Schultis said RSV is normally a winter season illness, but this year, health officials have seen an earlier start to the virus’ spread.

“As you can see (from the statistics), RSV in one week alone more than doubled. That is a very big jump in one week,” she added. “With it only being November, it was a higher number and earlier rise than in previous years. (That) leads us to believe this may be a more severe year for RSV over winter and into the spring.”

Officials also warned that the RSV virus can survive on hard surfaces for “many hours,” and can be possibly prevented from spreading by covering coughs and sneezes with a tissue, not hands; washing hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; avoiding close contact with others such as kissing, shaking hands or sharing food utensils and plates or cups with others.

The department staff also recommended frequent cleaning and disinfecting of hard surfaces like tables, counters, door knows, baby crib rails and even mobile devices such as cell phones or tablets.

For more information on the RSV virus, concerned citizens can contact the TRPHD at (402) 727-5396 or visit the website, www.cdc.gov/rsv.