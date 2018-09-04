Three Rivers Public Health Department is hosting a car seat recycling day, where people are invited to bring in their used or expired car seats to be recycled for free.
The event will commemorate September being National Child Passenger Safety Month, and it will be held during National Child Passenger Safety Week, says Coartney DiGiorgio, safe kids coordinator at Three Rivers Public Health.
“We always try to do some sort of event in that week if we can, and we like to do the recycling one just because a lot of people don’t realize that you can recycle your car seat,” DiGiorgio said.
It’s important to recycle car seats to ensure that inadequate seats are removed from the general circulation, DiGiorgio said. The event will allow people to drop off car seats that they are no longer using. Car seats that have been involved in crashes should also be recycled. And, DiGiorgio said, many people don’t realize that car seats have expiration dates — and that those that are past their expiration dates should similarly be recycled.
Recycled car seats are taken to a facility in Lincoln.
“They actually tear them all apart, they cut all the harnesses out of them, they take all the padding and everything off, and then all the plastic shells of the seat actually get melted down and recycled that way,” DiGiorgio said.
The event will take place from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 26 at Three Rivers Public Health Department. Someone will be stationed at the door waiting to collect car seats. Usually, Three Rivers collects between 15 and 20 car seats at the event.
There also will be information available about Three Rivers’ broader, year-round car seat program, which offers car seat checks that confirm that the seats are installed properly, and that the seat is the proper seat for the child.
“Driving is probably one of the most dangerous things that we do every day, and in order to make sure that we are keeping our kids as safe as possible, we need to be using those child restraints properly, and most people don’t, so it’s really good to come in and see a car seat tech to make sure that they’re being installed properly and being used properly,” Digiorgio said.
“Because if they’re not, a lot of that safety that the seat should be providing is not there if it’s not being used right.”