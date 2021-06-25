Three Rivers identifies first case of COVID Delta variant in jurisdiction

Three Rivers Public Health Department announced that it had identified its first case of the B1.617 Delta variant in Saunders County on Thursday.
According to a press release, the individual was most likely exposed by household contacts, but they have not yet been identified as Delta, or India, variants.
“As more COVID-19 cases are identified as variant strains, we want to remind individuals to get vaccinated if you are able,” Three Rivers Executive Director Terra Uhing said in the release. “Vaccines have proven to be effective against variant strains in addition to preventing severe illness if COVID-19 infection were to occur.”
The Delta variant, first identified in India last October, has an increased transmissibility rate and is believed to be 43% to 90% more contagious, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said Friday that the Delta variant could become the most dominant strain of COVID-19 in the United States. The CDC classified the strain as a “variant of concern” last week.
However, Walensky said people who are fully vaccinated by the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines are protected from the Delta variant.
Three Rivers also reported two new COVID B.1.1.7 (U.K.) variants and one new P.1 (Brazil) variant in its jurisdiction of Dodge, Saunders and Washington counties, resulting in a total of 45 lab-confirmed variant cases.
Dodge County currently has 16 variants, with 13 U.K. variants and three B.1.427/429 (California) variants. Washington County has 20, with 19 U.K. variants and one Brazil variant. Saunders County has nine, with seven U.K. variants, one Brazil variant and one Delta variant.
So far, Three Rivers, Methodist Fremont Health and other medical organizations have administered 50,571 doses of the COVID vaccine. Of the total jurisdiction population, 44.27% have been vaccinated.
Three Rivers has walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics scheduled 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays and 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Fridays at its Fremont location for Dodge County residents.
For Saunders County residents, Three Rivers has clinics 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. the first and third Mondays of each month at the Three Rivers Lake Wanahoo Clinic in Wahoo.
Finally, Washington county residents can receive vaccines 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month at First Lutheran Church in Blair.
Those who wish to receive the vaccine or test but are home-bound or require special accommodations can call Three Rivers at 402-704-2245.