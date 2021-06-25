Three Rivers identifies first case of COVID Delta variant in jurisdiction

Three Rivers Public Health Department announced that it had identified its first case of the B1.617 Delta variant in Saunders County on Thursday.

According to a press release, the individual was most likely exposed by household contacts, but they have not yet been identified as Delta, or India, variants.

“As more COVID-19 cases are identified as variant strains, we want to remind individuals to get vaccinated if you are able,” Three Rivers Executive Director Terra Uhing said in the release. “Vaccines have proven to be effective against variant strains in addition to preventing severe illness if COVID-19 infection were to occur.”

The Delta variant, first identified in India last October, has an increased transmissibility rate and is believed to be 43% to 90% more contagious, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said Friday that the Delta variant could become the most dominant strain of COVID-19 in the United States. The CDC classified the strain as a “variant of concern” last week.

However, Walensky said people who are fully vaccinated by the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines are protected from the Delta variant.