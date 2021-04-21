Three Rivers jurisdiction sees decrease in risk dial across jurisdiction, county

The jurisdiction’s consideration of the area’s population over 16 that has been fully vaccinated is a new factor being considered in each week’s risk dial.

3RPHD reported “insignificant” increases in the number of cases, community spread and weekly positivity. The ability to contact trace and the availability of ventilators also decreased, but not enough to warrant an increase in the risk dial.

“We are continuing to vaccinate as many people as we can — if you are able to please sign up to get a vaccine at www.vaccinate.ne.gov,” said Terra Uhing, executive director of 3RPHD. “I am happy to report that collectively together Methodist Fremont Health, Memorial Community Hospital & Health System, Saunders Medical Center, Ashland Pharmacy, Scribner Drugstore and Three Rivers have administered 40,612 COVID-19 vaccine doses within the health district.”

3RPHD also announced five new cases of the COVID-19 B.1.1.7 variant, also known as the United Kingdom variant. All five of those cases were reported in Washington County.

The public health department also announced the first COVID-19 P.1. variant, also known as the Brazil variant, which was identified in Saunders County resident.