Three Rivers jurisdiction sees decrease in risk dial across jurisdiction, county

The Three Rivers Public Health Department COVID-19 risk dial decreased across the jurisdiction this week, according to a Wednesday press release.
The risk dial decreased from 2.43 last week to 2.20 this week.
All three counties in the Three Rivers jurisdiction also saw a decrease in their respective risk dials. Dodge County’s risk dial decreased from 2.29 in the previous week to 2.05, Saunders County’s risk dial decreased from 2.43 to 2.20 and Washington County’s risk dial decreased from 2.29 to 2.05.
The risk dial, which debuted in mid-July 2020, is updated every Wednesday to show the risk of COVID-19 in Dodge, Washington and Saunders counties, as well as the entire jurisdiction.
The dial is color-coded, with green being low, yellow being moderate, orange being high and red being severe. The dials are also given a number range, with low being below .5, moderate being .5 to 2, high being 2 to 3.5 and severe being 3.5 to 4.
All four dials are still in the high region.
The main factors considered in the risk dials include:
- The increase in the number of COVID-19 cases during the past three weeks.
- The average number of new daily cases per 100,000 people.
- The capacity of the district and local healthcare system including the number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19, the ventilators being utilized and the percentage available of adult ICU beds.
- The presence of community clusters and or community spread.
- The availability of 3RPHD to trace all identified contacts of positive cases in 48 hours.
- The percentage of our population 16 or older who are fully vaccinated.
The jurisdiction’s consideration of the area’s population over 16 that has been fully vaccinated is a new factor being considered in each week’s risk dial.
3RPHD reported “insignificant” increases in the number of cases, community spread and weekly positivity. The ability to contact trace and the availability of ventilators also decreased, but not enough to warrant an increase in the risk dial.
“We are continuing to vaccinate as many people as we can — if you are able to please sign up to get a vaccine at www.vaccinate.ne.gov,” said Terra Uhing, executive director of 3RPHD. “I am happy to report that collectively together Methodist Fremont Health, Memorial Community Hospital & Health System, Saunders Medical Center, Ashland Pharmacy, Scribner Drugstore and Three Rivers have administered 40,612 COVID-19 vaccine doses within the health district.”
3RPHD also announced five new cases of the COVID-19 B.1.1.7 variant, also known as the United Kingdom variant. All five of those cases were reported in Washington County.
The public health department also announced the first COVID-19 P.1. variant, also known as the Brazil variant, which was identified in Saunders County resident.
“We want to remind individuals to stay home when sick, avoid large indoor crowds, wear masks in public and seek a COVID-19 vaccine when able,” Uhing said.