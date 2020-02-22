Three Rivers Library System names new director

The Board of Directors of Three Rivers Library System (TRLS) has announced that on March 1, Tammi Thiem will assume the role of executive director of the TRLS organization. Thiem of Genoa, Nebraska, has been director of the Genoa Public Library for eight years. Thiem will be replacing Dr. Eric Jones who is retiring after two years.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-648-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Thiem holds an Associate of Arts Degree from Central Community College in Library and Information Science, also a Bachelor in Library Science from the University of Nebraska at Omaha and an MA in Information Science and Learning Technologies from the University of Missouri Columbia.

The Three Rivers Library System works with public and school libraries in northeast Nebraska. TRLS covers 11,199 square miles and serves a population of roughly 855,400. That includes 596 public libraries, school library/media centers, academic libraries and special or institutional libraries. The 21 counties within the Three Rivers Library System region are: Antelope, Boone, Burt, Cass, Cedar, Colfax, Cuming, Dakota, Dixon, Dodge, Douglas, Knox, Madison, Nance, Pierce, Platte, Sarpy, Stanton, Thurston, Washington, and Wayne.

The Nebraska Regional Library Systems consist of four non-profit corporations governed by boards representative of libraries and citizens in the region. The four systems were established to provide access to improved library services through the cooperation of all types of libraries and media centers within the counties included in each system area. Each system offers a variety of services such as regular newsletters, meetings of library staff, workshops, consulting, and planning reflective of the needs within the region. The systems help the Nebraska Library Commission meet its goals on a more localized level.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0