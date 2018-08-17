When you think of Three Rivers Public Health Department, the first thing that comes to mind is probably not a party.
But, in an effort to reach out to teens and 20-somethings in the community, Three Rivers is planning just that.
Three Rivers is set to host a Parking Lot Party from 4:30-7 p.m. Aug. 29 at the department at 2400 N. Lincoln Ave., in Fremont.
Along with plenty of food, games, and giveaways, the party is meant to reach young people, ages 15-24, for a much more important reason.
“STD rates in Nebraska are high, and the population of people ages 15-24 are grossly overrepresented in those statistics,” Lacey Taylor, health educator at the department, said. “On top of that, a lot of young people don’t know they can come to us for STD testing, birth control and other services.”
Young people who attend the party will get the chance to meet Three Rivers staff and learn about the services the public health agency offers, all while enjoying a laid-back atmosphere.
“We’re going to be cooking up hot dogs, and we’ll have plenty of games like cornhole and some quiz games,” Taylor said. “We are also going to be giving away lots of T-shirts, lanyards and things like that.”
The party will also feature raffles for gift baskets and two tablets.
According to Taylor, the party is part of an effort to reach out to young people that was planned by a new youth committee started by one of her coworker’s daughters.
“My co-worker has a daughter who is a student at FHS and she reached out and asked, ‘Is there something I can do?’” she said. “She saw a need, and got some of her friends together and so now we have a six-person committee.”
“So this party is not only geared toward young people, it was created by them, too.”
The event also coincides with Three Rivers late running clinic hours, so attendees will have the opportunity to get free STD testing and also check out the department’s new youth-only waiting room.
“A lot of people, especially young people, can be embarrassed or don’t want to be seen getting tested, so we have opened this new waiting room so they can feel more comfortable and have a little privacy away from families and other adults who may be at the clinic,” Taylor said.
While the purpose of the event is to introduce young people to the services offered at Three Rivers, Taylor says the event is more about fun.
“We really just want to let kids come check us out. Our job is to promote and provide public health options, but this will be a no pressure environment,” she said. “They can just come down and enjoy some food and drinks, converse with their peers and maybe win some free stuff.”