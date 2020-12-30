Three Rivers lowers COVID-19 risk dials for Saunders, Washington counties

The Three Rivers Public Health Department's COVID-19 risk dials for Saunders and Washington counties were lowered slightly within the "high" region this week on Wednesday.
The risk dial, which debuted in mid-July, is updated every Wednesday to show the risk of COVID-19 in Dodge, Washington and Saunders counties, as well as the entire jurisdiction.
The dial is color-coded, with green being low, yellow being moderate, orange being high and red being severe. The dials are also given a number range, with low being below .5, moderate being .5 to 2, high being 2 to 3.5 and severe being 3.5 to 4.
While Saunders County was at 3.14 and Washington County was at 3.29 last week, both dials lowered to 3 this week. Dodge County and the jurisdiction remain at 3 from last week, resulting in all four dials being placed at the same number.
A press release stated that the dials' decrease was due to a decrease in the number of cases, community spread and the number of intensive care unit beds and ventilators that are being used.
The jurisdiction has had 192 positive cases in the last seven days and 541 in the last 14 days, bringing the total case count to 7,123. There have been 87 deaths and 5,177 recovered cases reported in the region, and overall, 36,477 tests have been conducted.
Dodge County has had 103 cases in the last week, Saunders County has had 47 and Washington has had 42.
While moderate guidelines say to consider staying home for most of the time with caution for non-essential travel or work, high guidelines say to stay at home unless traveling for work, medical care or food.
Additionally, high guidelines say to have the smallest number of contacts feasible and strongly recommend the usage of masks, as opposed to suggesting when unable to distance.
At-home guidance changes include the recommendation of daily temperature checks and to monitor the health of anyone in a household with COVID-like symptoms. Additionally, it recommends contacting a healthcare provider if sick.