Three Rivers lowers Washington County COVID-19 risk dial, announces three deaths

Three Rivers Public Health Department lowered its COVID-19 risk dials for the jurisdiction and Washington County, which entered the moderate region.

Three Rivers also reported three new COVID-19-related deaths with a Dodge County man in his 80s, a Washington County man in his 40s and a Washington County woman in her 70s.

The three deaths brings the district’s total death count to 123, with 77 in Dodge County, 20 in Saunders County and 26 in Washington County.

The risk dials, which debuted in mid-July 2020, are updated every Wednesday to show the risk of COVID-19 in Dodge, Washington and Saunders counties, as well as the entire jurisdiction.

The dials have several factors to determine their score, including increases in cases, the average number of new daily cases, the healthcare system’s capacity, the presence of community clusters and spread, the ability to contact trace and percentage of those who are vaccinated.

The dials are color-coded, with green being low, yellow being moderate, orange being high and red being severe. They are also given a number range, with low being below .5, moderate being .5 to 2, high being 2 to 3.5 and severe being 3.5 to 4.