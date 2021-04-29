Three Rivers lowers Washington County COVID-19 risk dial, announces three deaths

Three Rivers Public Health Department lowered its COVID-19 risk dials for the jurisdiction and Washington County, which entered the moderate region.
Three Rivers also reported three new COVID-19-related deaths with a Dodge County man in his 80s, a Washington County man in his 40s and a Washington County woman in her 70s.
The three deaths brings the district’s total death count to 123, with 77 in Dodge County, 20 in Saunders County and 26 in Washington County.
The risk dials, which debuted in mid-July 2020, are updated every Wednesday to show the risk of COVID-19 in Dodge, Washington and Saunders counties, as well as the entire jurisdiction.
The dials have several factors to determine their score, including increases in cases, the average number of new daily cases, the healthcare system’s capacity, the presence of community clusters and spread, the ability to contact trace and percentage of those who are vaccinated.
The dials are color-coded, with green being low, yellow being moderate, orange being high and red being severe. They are also given a number range, with low being below .5, moderate being .5 to 2, high being 2 to 3.5 and severe being 3.5 to 4.
For the first time since October 2020, Washington County’s risk dial returned to moderate, lowering from 2.05 last week to 1.90. The jurisdiction’s dial also lowered within high from 2.20 to 2.05.
The risk dials for Dodge and Saunders counties remained the same from last week at 2.05 and 2.20, respectively.
The jurisdiction’s risk dial decrease was due to a decrease in the number of cases, weekly positivity, COVID-19 inpatients within the Omaha Metro Healthcare Coalition and community spread.
Although the district had an increase in the ability to contact trace, Three Rivers said in a press release that the change was not enough to affect the dial. The district also did not see a change in ventilator or intensive care unit bed availability this week.
“I am happy to report that collectively together, Methodist Fremont Health, Memorial Community Hospital and Health System, Saunders Medical Center, Ashland Pharmacy, Scribner Drugstore and Three Rivers have administered 42,952 COVID-19 vaccine doses within the health district,” Three Rivers Executive Director Terra Uhing said in the release. “If you have not gotten your shot and are able, please do so.”
Three Rivers also announced that appointment-free, walk-in clinics are now available within its jurisdiction.
Those interested in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine can register at vaccinate.ne.gov. Recipients must be 19 or older or 18 with a parent, wear a mask and not currently be ill or receive convalescent plasma or monoclonal antibodies for COVID in the past 90 days.
Clinics within the Three Rivers jurisdiction are available in:
- Dodge County on Tuesdays from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Three Rivers’ Fremont location;
- Saunders County on the first and third Mondays of each month from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Three Rivers’ Lake Wanahoo Clinic; and
- Washington County on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at First Lutheran Church in Blair.
Three Rivers also announced that it had identified 13 new variant cases of COVID-19 within its jurisdiction: five in Dodge County, two in Saunders County and six in Washington County.
Of the 13 cases, 11 are the COVID-19 B.1.1.7 variant, also known as the United Kingdom variant, and two are the B.1.429 variant, also known as the California variant.