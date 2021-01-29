Three Rivers, Methodist Fremont Health host first weekly vaccination drive

“As we started talking about vaccination, we recognized that we’re a pretty large organization, we have approximately 1,000 Methodist employees here locally in Fremont, and so we really have the resources to really help vaccinate the larger general public,” he said.

Although there isn’t much overlap with the two organizations’ groups, Richmond said they’ll have discussions this spring as to how to effectively vaccinate the rest of the population.

“We’re committed to administering every dose that we’re allocated within seven days of receiving it, and with roughly 7,000 people ages 65 and older in Dodge County, it’s going to take us a while to vaccinate everybody,” he said. “So just please be patient with us as we work through that process.”

Uhing also said people should remain patient and not overload Three Rivers with calls. Even with a new state registration portal, she said those wanting the vaccine do not have to register again.

“We are so lucky to have the communities that we have and the support that we have, and we need people to be patient,” she said. “We know that folks have lots of questions, but when it is their turn, they will be notified.”