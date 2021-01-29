Three Rivers, Methodist Fremont Health host first weekly vaccination drive

Hundreds received their COVID-19 vaccine from Three Rivers Public Health Department, Methodist Fremont Health and Methodist Physicians Clinic at their first weekly drive Thursday.
“All of the individuals that I spoke to were so appreciative, thankful, emotional about getting the vaccine,” Methodist Fremont Health President and CEO Brett Richmond said. “And for us, that was just a really neat experience. I think we all felt really honored and privileged to be a part of that and to help our community in that way this morning.”
The entities had clinics at Christensen Field starting Thursday morning. On Tuesday, the three announced they had formed a partnership for the vaccination effort.
Three Rivers is also working with entities within its jurisdiction of Dodge, Saunders and Washington counties in administering the vaccines to the elderly population.
“Today within the three counties, we got a lot of vaccines out between the health department and our community partners,” Three Rivers Executive Director Terra Uhing said.
Three Rivers and Methodist Fremont Health's vaccine clinics are providing vaccines to those who have contacted Three Rivers and are on their vaccine wait list. Appointments are requirement for those receiving the vaccine.
Vaccine doses are allocated to Methodist Fremont Health for the clinic based on the weekly vaccine allocation Three Rivers receives from the state. To be placed on the wait list, please call 402-704-2247 or email covid@3rphd.org
On Thursday, Methodist Fremont Health and Methodist Physicians Clinic had a walk-in clinic in the main building for Dodge County residents 75 years and older before opening it up to 65 years and older.
“From a healthcare perspective, we’ve seen the significant impact that this virus has had on the population of 65 and older,” Richmond said. “And so it was really important to us, we think it fits perfectly with our mission, to be a part of vaccinating that population.”
Meanwhile, Three Rivers had a drive-thru clinic for more than 200 people in tier one of phase 1B of the state’s vaccination plan, which it started earlier this week. Recipients include first responders, utilities employees, homeless shelter staff and corrections and probation staff.
“It’s important to have water, it’s important to have power, it’s important to have law enforcement,” Uhing said. “So we’re really trying to balance that with most of our allocation going to those that are 65 and older.”
Uhing said along with Methodist Fremont Health, Three Rivers had partnered with Saunders Medical Center, Memorial Community Hospital and Health System in Blair and Ashland Pharmacy Medical Shoppe with vaccinations.
For this week, Uhing said Methodist Fremont Health received 32 vials, with each vial providing 10 to 12 vaccinations.
“And so they used our 75-plus waitlist and started calling folks to get in for their appointments today, and those were Dodge County residents,” Uhing said.
Saunders Medical Center also used the list, providing 100 vaccinations on Wednesday, as well as Memorial Community Hospital, which also provided 100 vaccinations on Thursday.
Altogether, Uhing said the health district is giving 900 doses of the vaccine each week.
“Hopefully, as soon as we would have more vaccines available, we would increase that, but really right now, it’s a supply and demand issue,” she said. “We have so many people that want vaccines; we don’t have enough vaccines.”
Richmond said he thought the first joint drive went “really well,” as it was a rewarding experience for everyone who took part.
“We vaccinated approximately 350 people with very little wait time, and overall, I think it was a huge success,” he said.
With the Three Rivers and Methodist Fremont Health partnership, Richmond said the two organizations have always had a good relationship and are aware of each other’s strengths and weaknesses.
Because of this, Richmond said it was decided that Three Rivers would focus its clinic on the workforce population, with Methodist Fremont Health handling the elderly population.
“As we started talking about vaccination, we recognized that we’re a pretty large organization, we have approximately 1,000 Methodist employees here locally in Fremont, and so we really have the resources to really help vaccinate the larger general public,” he said.
Although there isn’t much overlap with the two organizations’ groups, Richmond said they’ll have discussions this spring as to how to effectively vaccinate the rest of the population.
“We’re committed to administering every dose that we’re allocated within seven days of receiving it, and with roughly 7,000 people ages 65 and older in Dodge County, it’s going to take us a while to vaccinate everybody,” he said. “So just please be patient with us as we work through that process.”
Uhing also said people should remain patient and not overload Three Rivers with calls. Even with a new state registration portal, she said those wanting the vaccine do not have to register again.
“We are so lucky to have the communities that we have and the support that we have, and we need people to be patient,” she said. “We know that folks have lots of questions, but when it is their turn, they will be notified.”