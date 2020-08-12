Three Rivers moves COVID-19 risk dial to high in Dodge County, jurisdiction

The Three Rivers Public Health Department raised its risk dial on Dodge County and its jurisdiction from moderate to high this week.
The risk dial, which debuted in mid-July, is updated every Wednesday to show the risk of COVID-19 in Dodge, Washington and Saunders counties, as well as the entire jurisdiction.
The dial is color-coded, with green being low, yellow being moderate, orange being high and red being severe. The dials are also given a number range, with low being below .5, moderate being .5 to 2, high being 2 to 3.5 and severe being 3.5 to 4.
Both Dodge County and the entire jurisdiction were raised to 2, putting them right at the threshold for the high level. Dodge County was previously at 1.75, while the jurisdiction was at 1.63.
Three Rivers Executive Director Terra Uhing said the department had expected this increase, as it had been seeing cases going up two weeks ago.
“I didn’t know if we’d be right at 2.0, but I figured we’d be right at the 1.92 to 1.99 for sure,” she said. “So we’re not too far off from where I figured we’d be.”
Variables going into the risk dials’ score include overall positivity rates, weekly positive rates, weekly numbers of new cases and overall testing being done throughout the county or jurisdiction.
Three Rivers reported Wednesday that the jurisdiction had a total of 1,128 COVID-19 cases, with 836 from Dodge County, 166 from Saunders County and 126 from Washington County.
Compared to last Friday, the jurisdiction has 66 new cases, with 38 from Dodge County, 16 from Saunders County and 12 from Washington County.
Saunders County saw an increase to its dial as well, going from 1.63 to 1.75. Washington County’s dial went down from 1.75 to 1.50.
While moderate guidelines say to consider staying home for most of the time with caution for non-essential travel or work, high guidelines say to stay at home unless traveling for work, medical care or food.
Additionally, high guidelines say to have the smallest number of contacts feasible and strongly recommend the usage of masks, as opposed to suggesting when unable to distance.
At-home guidance changes include the recommendation of daily temperature checks and to monitor the health of anyone in a household with COVID-like symptoms. Additionally, it recommends contacting a healthcare provider if sick.
