Three Rivers moves COVID-19 risk dial to high in Dodge County, jurisdiction

The Three Rivers Public Health Department raised its risk dial on Dodge County and its jurisdiction from moderate to high this week.

The risk dial, which debuted in mid-July, is updated every Wednesday to show the risk of COVID-19 in Dodge, Washington and Saunders counties, as well as the entire jurisdiction.

The dial is color-coded, with green being low, yellow being moderate, orange being high and red being severe. The dials are also given a number range, with low being below .5, moderate being .5 to 2, high being 2 to 3.5 and severe being 3.5 to 4.

Both Dodge County and the entire jurisdiction were raised to 2, putting them right at the threshold for the high level. Dodge County was previously at 1.75, while the jurisdiction was at 1.63.

Three Rivers Executive Director Terra Uhing said the department had expected this increase, as it had been seeing cases going up two weeks ago.

“I didn’t know if we’d be right at 2.0, but I figured we’d be right at the 1.92 to 1.99 for sure,” she said. “So we’re not too far off from where I figured we’d be.”