Three Rivers PHD sees large increase of COVID-19 caess

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to be an ongoing situation for Three Rivers Public Health Department.

Within the last seven days, a COVID-19 related death, an individual in their 50s, and a total of 51 new cases have been reported, the district said in a press release. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths within the district is now 136.

The 51 cases of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations is larger compared to weekly reports from the beginning of July when the department reported an average of five to 10 cases per week.

Executive Director of the Three Rivers Public Health Department, Terra Uhing, encourages people to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

“We know vaccination isn’t the only tool to fight COVID-19. However, the vaccine lowers the risk of contracting COVID-19 and acts to prevent severe illness and hospitalizations if infection were to occur,” she said. “Please also remember to stay home when you are feeling ill, wash your hands, and socially distance when needed. These tools, collectively, can help keep our communities safe.”

Three Rivers PHD has identified four new lab-confirmed variants of concern within the district, two of the B.1.617 Delta variant (India) in both Dodge and Washington counties.