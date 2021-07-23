Three Rivers Public Health Department announces additional cases of Delta variant in district

“The Delta variant is here, and it is responsible for the majority of new infections across the country,” said Terra Uhing, executive director of Three Rivers Public Health Department, in a press release. “Over the last two weeks, we have continued to see an increase in the number of cases and COVID-19 related hospitalizations in our own local hospitals. Unfortunately, vaccination rates are not increasing as quickly as needed to protect our communities. As of today, only 46.66% of the 3RPHD health district is fully vaccinated, making the threat of COVID-19 still very real. With end-of-summer activities and a new school year on the horizon, we strongly encourage anyone 12 years of age or older to receive the COVID-19 vaccine if they are able.”