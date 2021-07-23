 Skip to main content
Three Rivers Public Health Department announces additional cases of Delta variant in district
Local News

The Three Rivers Public Health Department identified four new lab-confirmed COVID-19 variants within its health district, three of which have been confirmed as the Delta variant.

Two cases of the Delta variant were found in Dodge County, with the third identified in Washington County. The fourth variant has been identified as the Brazil variant, which was also located in Dodge County.

In total, 57 lab-confirmed variants have been identified within the Three Rivers jurisdiction. Of those 57 cases, 7 have been identified as the Delta variant.

“The Delta variant is here, and it is responsible for the majority of new infections across the country,” said Terra Uhing, executive director of Three Rivers Public Health Department, in a press release. “Over the last two weeks, we have continued to see an increase in the number of cases and COVID-19 related hospitalizations in our own local hospitals. Unfortunately, vaccination rates are not increasing as quickly as needed to protect our communities. As of today, only 46.66% of the 3RPHD health district is fully vaccinated, making the threat of COVID-19 still very real. With end-of-summer activities and a new school year on the horizon, we strongly encourage anyone 12 years of age or older to receive the COVID-19 vaccine if they are able.”

Vaccines continue to be available to the community at no cost. Three River’s walk-in clinic schedule is:

  • Dodge County: Tuesday from 7:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. and Friday from 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. at the Three Rivers Fremont Location.
  • Saunders County: first and third Mondays of each month at the Three Rivers Lake Wanahoo Clinic from 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
  • Washington County: second and fourth Tuesdays of each month at First Lutheran Church in Blair from 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

In addition, those interested in receiving a COVID-19 vaccine can do so through any of Three Rivers healthcare partners.

Local supercenters such as Walmart, Hy-Vee, Bakers and Walgreens all offer the vaccine as well, and oftentimes accept walk-ins, according to the press release.

Home-bound residents or those who require special accommodations and wish to receive a COVID-19 test or vaccine can contact Three Rivers at 402-704-2245.

“Neighboring states with low vaccination rates, such has Missouri, have experienced the wrath of the Delta variant, causing their health systems to be overwhelmed,” Uhing said. “Especially now, when most people have stopped masking and social distancing protocols, it is more critical than ever to get vaccinated.”

A sore throat, headaches and a runny nose are the most common symptoms for people infected with the Delta variant of Covid-19 in the U.K.

The World Health Organization says the trajectory for the COVID-19 delta variant in some countries is almost 'vertical' and warns that even partially vaccinated countries are at great risk because of its high transmissibility. (Willy Kurniawan/Reuters)
