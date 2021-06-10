Three Rivers Public Health Department announces COVID-19 related death

Approximately 42% of the Three Rivers Public Health Department (3RPHD) district has been fully vaccinated and more than 50,096 doses of the vaccine have distributed, according to a Wednesday press release.

The health district is continuing to work with healthcare partners, including Methodist Fremont Health and Saunders Medical Center, to provide the vaccine to individuals 12 and older.

The report comes at a time when three new cases of the B.1.1.7 variant, also known as the United Kingdom variant, have been reported within the district.

The release also announced that a Dodge County man in his 90s died as a result of COVID-19.

At this point, 127 people have suffered COVID-19-related deaths in the district.

Dodge County has experienced the most deaths of the three counties in the 3RPHD district with 80, while Saunders and Washington County have experienced 20 and 17 deaths, respectively.

“While COVID-19 case counts continue to decrease, we want to remind individuals to get vaccinated as variant cases still remain” said Terra Uhing, executive director of Three Rivers Public Health Department, in the press release.