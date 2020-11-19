Three Rivers Public Health Department announces four additional COVID-19 related deaths

Three Rivers Public Health Department has reported four more COVID-19 related deaths.

Three of the four individuals came from Dodge County and were all males in their 90s, 80s and 70s, a press release issued Thursday said. The fourth individual came from Washington County, a man in his 80s.

All four of the individuals had underlying health conditions, according to the press release.

Dodge County has accounted for 33 deaths related to COVID-19, while Washington and Saunders County have accounted for 11 and seven deaths, respectively.

A total of 51 individuals have died in the Three Rivers health district.

“We continue to see large increases of COVID-19 cases,” Three Rivers Public Health Department Executive Director Terra Uhing said in a press release. “In the past seven days we have had 682 new cases and 1,226 new cases in the last 14 days. Please stay home when you are sick or if you have been tested. It is also important to wear a mask anytime you are out in the public — we know that masking does work.”

