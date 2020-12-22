Three Rivers Public Health Department announces future arrival of vaccine, two deaths

The Three Rivers Public Health Department anticipates receiving the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine by the end of the week, according to a press release.

The department’s staff will use a phase approach due to the vaccine’s limited supply. The first phase of vaccinations will go to health care personnel providing care and treatment to COVID-19 patients.

“Phase 1A also includes emergency medical technicians, and staff and residents of long-term care facilities,” the release stated. “Please be patient, the vaccine is on the way.”

The Moderna vaccine is the second to be approved in the United States, with the first being the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the vaccine’s use last Friday.

On Nov. 16, Moderna announced that the vaccine was 94% effective in protecting against the virus. Initial shipments throughout the U.S. began Sunday.

The release also said that even when the vaccine becomes widely available, the public should still practice proper hand hygiene, wear masks and avoid crowded areas until transmission rates go down.

Three Rivers also reported two new COVID-19-related deaths in its jurisdiction, which includes Dodge, Saunders and Washington counties.