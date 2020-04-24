Three Rivers Public Health Department announces mass testing results

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

A Three Rivers Public Health Department, Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, and Nebraska’s National Guard mass COVID-19 testing event held Tuesday at Fremont Middle School confirmed 25 new cases according to a Three Rivers press release.

In total, 94 individuals were invited to the testing event, which was in collaboration with local partners (hospitals, food production facilities, long-term care facilities, and emergency management, etc.). It was held to identify potential candidates for testing and also included close contacts of previously confirmed cases.

Of the 25 new confirmed cases, 21 are from Dodge County. The event revealed 11 adult cases and 10 pediatric cases in the county.

The event also revealed one adult and one pediatric case in Saunders County and two adult cases in Douglas County.

Of these cases, 90% of those identified as positive were close contacts of previously lab-confirmed cases.

Contact tracing has been completed on all positive individuals and those identified to have a risk of exposure have been asked to self-quarantine.