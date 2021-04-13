Three Rivers Public Health Department announces pause of J&J vaccine

Three Rivers Public Health Department announced that it is pausing the administration of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in its jurisdiction.
The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services also will stop administering the vaccine after federal recommendation due to six instances of severe blood clotting in recipients, including one in Nebraska.
“While only six instances of this severe blood clotting event have been identified among approximately 6.8 million who have received the J&J/Janssen vaccine across the U.S., the pause is a transparent and deliberate decision to allow time for a thorough review and investigation,” it stated in a press release Tuesday.
Last Thursday, DHHS, Nebraska Medicine and the Douglas County Health Department met with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Food and Drug and Administration about the blood clot diagnosis in a Nebraska resident.
CDC and FDA released a joint recommendation to pause the use of the vaccine to allow for more investigation Tuesday. CDC will have a meeting of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices on Wednesday to review the cases, while FDA will review the analysis.
“Until that process is complete, we are recommending a pause in the use of this vaccine out of an abundance of caution,” their report read. “This is important, in part, to ensure that the health care provider community is aware of the potential for these adverse events and can plan for proper recognition and management due to the unique treatment required with this type of blood clot.”
The report stated that all six cases occurred among women between the ages of 18 and 48, with symptoms appearing six to 13 days after vaccination. The vaccine caused a type of blood clot called cerebral venous sinus thrombosis in these cases, which the report called “extremely rare.”
Three Rivers, which covers Dodge, Saunders and Washington counties, said in a press release Tuesday that it would adhere to CDC and FDA’s recommendations.
As of Tuesday morning, no recommendations have been made to pause the use of Pfizer and Moderna, the two other major vaccines previously approved by the FDA.
Recipients of any COVID-19 vaccine who experience reactions should report their condition to the CDC’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System.
CDC and FDA answered questions at a media briefing Tuesday that is available on FDA’s YouTube channel. The organizations also will continue to provide information.