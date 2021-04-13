Three Rivers Public Health Department announces pause of J&J vaccine

Three Rivers Public Health Department announced that it is pausing the administration of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in its jurisdiction.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services also will stop administering the vaccine after federal recommendation due to six instances of severe blood clotting in recipients, including one in Nebraska.

“While only six instances of this severe blood clotting event have been identified among approximately 6.8 million who have received the J&J/Janssen vaccine across the U.S., the pause is a transparent and deliberate decision to allow time for a thorough review and investigation,” it stated in a press release Tuesday.

Last Thursday, DHHS, Nebraska Medicine and the Douglas County Health Department met with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Food and Drug and Administration about the blood clot diagnosis in a Nebraska resident.

CDC and FDA released a joint recommendation to pause the use of the vaccine to allow for more investigation Tuesday. CDC will have a meeting of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices on Wednesday to review the cases, while FDA will review the analysis.