Three Rivers Public Health Department announces potential exposure to COVID-19

Three Rivers Public Health Department (3RPHD) has been made aware of a positive COVID-19 case within the North Central District Health Department district who visited the Dollar General in Hooper.

The person is a man in his 30s and a resident in Knox County who recently traveled to another state where there is community transmission of COVID-19. He is self-isolating at home.

At this time, the only known community exposure within the 3RPHD health district, which is considered low risk is Saturday, March 14, from 1-4 p.m. at Dollar General in Hooper.

At this time, general risk to the community remains low, however 3RPHD encourages the individuals who might have been at the Dollar Store in Hooper on the above date and time to monitor yourself for the onset of fever and/or respiratory symptoms for 14 days which would be through March 28. If you develop symptoms, please contact your healthcare provider and inform them of your exposure and symptoms for further direction.

