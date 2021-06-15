Three Rivers Public Health Department begins mosquito surveillance measures

Three Rivers Public Health Department has begun providing surveillance for the West Nile virus through mosquito trapping kits around the Fremont area.
The trapping kits, which attract mosquitos through carbon dioxide emitted from a cooler of dry ice, were placed in three locations overnight in Fremont last week to collect samples.
Those mosquitos are then transported to a Lincoln lab where they are tested for the virus, according to Sara Arendt, disease surveillance investigator at 3RPHD.
Nebraska experienced 15 cases of the West Nile Virus in 2020, including one death, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The virus is endemic throughout much of the United States, but Arndt said most cases are not serious.
“Thankfully, most people usually just have flu-like symptoms because there is no vaccine or treatment for West Nile,” she said. “But it can be fatal at times.”
The health department also will be providing surveillance for the virus through the reporting of dead birds. Due to a decrease in funding, 3RPHD will no longer be collecting dead birds for testing.
However, the health department will continue to take reports of dead birds, with an increased interest in reports concerning American Crows, Black-billed Magpies and Blue Jays.
To report a dead bird, residents should contact Three Rivers at 402-727-5396.
Transmission of the West Nile virus occurs through the bite of a mosquito that has acquired the virus by feeding on an infected bird. Individuals cannot receive the virus from a dead bird.
Arendt pointed to several preventative measures the public can practice to mitigate the risk of transmitting the West Nile virus.
Those practices include using mosquito repellents that include deet, wearing long sleeve shirts, pants and socks while in the outdoors and removing standing water.
3RPHD also provides mosquito dunks for the public. The dunks can be placed inside small bodies of standing water, such as bird baths, to keep mosquitos away.
“You could put that in there and then that will prevent mosquitos from breeding and things like that,” she said. “Take those extra precautions when going outdoors.”