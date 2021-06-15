Three Rivers Public Health Department begins mosquito surveillance measures

Three Rivers Public Health Department has begun providing surveillance for the West Nile virus through mosquito trapping kits around the Fremont area.

The trapping kits, which attract mosquitos through carbon dioxide emitted from a cooler of dry ice, were placed in three locations overnight in Fremont last week to collect samples.

Those mosquitos are then transported to a Lincoln lab where they are tested for the virus, according to Sara Arendt, disease surveillance investigator at 3RPHD.

Nebraska experienced 15 cases of the West Nile Virus in 2020, including one death, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The virus is endemic throughout much of the United States, but Arndt said most cases are not serious.

“Thankfully, most people usually just have flu-like symptoms because there is no vaccine or treatment for West Nile,” she said. “But it can be fatal at times.”

The health department also will be providing surveillance for the virus through the reporting of dead birds. Due to a decrease in funding, 3RPHD will no longer be collecting dead birds for testing.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}