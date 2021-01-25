Three Rivers Public Health Department begins Phase 1B in district

Three Rivers Public Health Department announced the start of a new phase of COVID-19 vaccinations on Monday.

Phase 1B is broken into three tiers, with individuals 65 and older, first responders, utilities employees, homeless shelter and corrections staff and educators filling out the top tier.

Currently, 3RPHD is focused on signups from those who are 65 and older.

“To date we have administered 1,311 COVID-19 vaccines within our 3RPHD clinics,” Terra Uhing, executive director of 3RPHD, said in a press release. “Our issue is that we have so many individuals that want the COVID-19 vaccine and not enough vaccine to give.”

Tier II includes funeral home, grocery and food processing employees. Tier III will address employees working transportation and public transit, as well as U.S. Postal Service employees.

3RPHD also reported five new deaths related to COVID-19 on Monday.

Three Dodge County residents died, one being a male in his 70s and two other females between the ages of 88 and 91, along with a Saunders County male in his 80s and Washington County female in her 50s.

In total, there have been 66 COVID-19 related deaths in Dodge County, 20 in Washington County and 16 in Saunders County.

