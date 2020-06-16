Three Rivers Public Health Department deploys mosquito traps across county

“If we get a positive pool, we can reach out to our local counties,” she said.

Normally, Three Rivers sets up five different traps across the area to trap mosquitoes. Due to COVID-19, Roberts said the number of traps they are able to set has been reduced to three.

Roberts said the virus doesn’t typically hit eastern Nebraska until later in the summer, typically around July or August. She said the timeframe and severity varies greatly; while western Nebraska typically experiences the brunt of the virus in the state, there are times when it can hit hard in eastern Nebraska.

“It just varies year to year,” she said. “The climate and weather have an influence as well. It’s hard to predict.”

Roberts recommended for the public to avoid the traps if they are found.

“If people mess with it, it could disrupt the trap and make the whole night a bust,” she said. “We just don’t want our traps to be disturbed.”

When dealing with mosquitoes, Roberts recommended using insect repellent that contains DEET. She added that the safest alternative to avoid being bitten by the bugs was avoiding being outdoors at dusk.

“If you are going to be outdoors, wear long sleeves and pants to prevent biting,” she said.

