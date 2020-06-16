Three Rivers Public Health Department deploys mosquito traps across county

Three Rivers Public Health Department deployed several mosquito traps across Dodge County as it begins testing for West Nile Virus in the area.
The testing is part of an annual effort to track the spread of the virus in the state. Amy Roberts, the disease surveillance coordinator and health educator at Three Rivers Public Health Department, said the goal of the tracking project is to provide surveillance for the virus across the area.
Testing typically happens twice a month and runs through September. Roberts said the trap is set up overnight in an area that would be a hot spot for mosquitoes, like a shaded area or standing body of water.
Using a cooler filled with dry ice to simulate breath, along with a light bulb to draw mosquitoes in, the trap uses a fan to pull the bugs into a collection cup at the bottom of the trap.
“The mosquitoes we’re trying to collect are most active from dusk to dawn,” she said. “That dry ice is one mechanism that attracts mosquitoes because it simulates breath or carbon dioxide. In the morning we come and collect them up.”
The mosquitoes are then shipped to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Veterinary Diagnostic Lab. At the lab, workers separate the pools of mosquitoes into specific breeds and analyze them to look for traces of the virus.
“If we get a positive pool, we can reach out to our local counties,” she said.
Normally, Three Rivers sets up five different traps across the area to trap mosquitoes. Due to COVID-19, Roberts said the number of traps they are able to set has been reduced to three.
Roberts said the virus doesn’t typically hit eastern Nebraska until later in the summer, typically around July or August. She said the timeframe and severity varies greatly; while western Nebraska typically experiences the brunt of the virus in the state, there are times when it can hit hard in eastern Nebraska.
“It just varies year to year,” she said. “The climate and weather have an influence as well. It’s hard to predict.”
Roberts recommended for the public to avoid the traps if they are found.
“If people mess with it, it could disrupt the trap and make the whole night a bust,” she said. “We just don’t want our traps to be disturbed.”
When dealing with mosquitoes, Roberts recommended using insect repellent that contains DEET. She added that the safest alternative to avoid being bitten by the bugs was avoiding being outdoors at dusk.
“If you are going to be outdoors, wear long sleeves and pants to prevent biting,” she said.
