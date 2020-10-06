Three Rivers Public Health Department encourages individuals to receive flu shots

Three Rivers Public Health Department encourages everyone 6 months and older to receive flu shots as the influenza season approaches amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The vaccine will not provide any protection from COVID-19, but could keep individuals from contracting the contagious flu virus.

“If you have never gotten a flu shot before, please do so this year as we all need to do our part to help reduce the pressure on our healthcare systems that are responding to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Terra Uhing, executive director at Three Rivers Public Health Department, in a press release.

Three Rivers said it was important for individuals in high-risk groups to get flu shots. High-risk groups include:

Anyone with certain medical conditions including asthma, diabetes, heart disease and chronic lung disease.

Pregnant women.

Young children over the age of 6 months.

Anyone 65 years of age and older.

Anyone who lives with or cares for others who are at high risk of developing serious complications.

Both COVID-19 and the flu share a number of symptoms, including a sore throat, runny or stuffy nose and muscle and body aches.

