Three Rivers Public Health Department encourages individuals to receive flu shots

Three Rivers Public Health Department encourages everyone 6 months and older to receive flu shots as the influenza season approaches amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The vaccine will not provide any protection from COVID-19, but could keep individuals from contracting the contagious flu virus.
“If you have never gotten a flu shot before, please do so this year as we all need to do our part to help reduce the pressure on our healthcare systems that are responding to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Terra Uhing, executive director at Three Rivers Public Health Department, in a press release.
Three Rivers said it was important for individuals in high-risk groups to get flu shots. High-risk groups include:
- Anyone with certain medical conditions including asthma, diabetes, heart disease and chronic lung disease.
- Pregnant women.
- Young children over the age of 6 months.
- Anyone 65 years of age and older.
- Anyone who lives with or cares for others who are at high risk of developing serious complications.
Both COVID-19 and the flu share a number of symptoms, including a sore throat, runny or stuffy nose and muscle and body aches.
However, COVID-19 has one common symptom that those experiencing the flu would not experience: you may lose your sense of taste or smell.
Three Rivers recommended taking COVID-19 precautions in addition to receiving the flu vaccine to mitigate the spread of both viruses. That includes washing your hands frequently, covering coughs and sneezes, disinfecting surfaces, wearing a mask and staying 6 feet away from others.
Free flu vaccines are offered by Three Rivers to those who don’t have insurance. Three Rivers will bill insurance for those that have insurance.
This year, shots will be offered outside the Three Rivers parking lot. Those interested in receiving a shot should call 402-727-5396.
Fremont Public Schools will also be hosting Flu Shot Clinics in conjunction with Three Rivers at several school locations for students and families:
- Wednesday, Oct. 7, from 4-6 p.m. at Fremont Middle School.
- Monday, Oct. 19, from 4:30-5:30 p.m. at Johnson Crossing Academic Center.
- Wednesday, Oct. 21, from 5:30-7 p.m. at Washington Elementary School.
FPS asked that individuals attending the shot clinic arrive no more than 15 minutes prior to the start time. Masks are required for those 2 years and older.
