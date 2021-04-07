Three Rivers Public Health Department jurisdiction sees increase in cases

The Three Rivers Public Health Department’s risk dial increased this week due to an increase in COVID-19 cases across the jurisdiction, according to a Wednesday press release.

The risk dial increased from 2.14 last week to 2.29 this week.

Additionally, two counties in the Three Rivers jurisdiction saw their respective risk dials increase.

Both Dodge and Saunders County increased from 2.14 last week to 2.29 this week. Washington County’s risk dial decreased from 2.43 last week to 2.29 this week.

The risk dial, which debuted in mid-July 2020, is updated every Wednesday to show the risk of COVID-19 in Dodge, Washington and Saunders counties, as well as the entire jurisdiction.

The dial is color-coded, with green being low, yellow being moderate, orange being high and red being severe. The dials are also given a number range, with low being below .5, moderate being .5 to 2, high being 2 to 3.5 and severe being 3.5 to 4.

All four dials are still in the high region.

The main factors considered in the risk dials include: