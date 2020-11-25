Three Rivers Public Health Department keeping up with backlog of contact tracing

As COVID-19 cases rise in the Fremont area, Three Rivers Public Health Department is still attempting to keep up with contact tracing with those who have tested positive.

“We have more cases than we know what to do with, we are actively trying to contact trace all of our cases and we also have the state helping us with the contact tracing because there are so many of them,” Three Rivers Executive Director Terra Uhing said in a COVID-19 meeting on Nov. 10.

With the ongoing pandemic, contact tracing has proved critical in letting people know they may have been infected and helping them toward getting tested.

According to the Omaha World-Herald, as of Friday, Nebraska has a backlog of 2,600 cases awaiting contract tracing, which began at the beginning of November.

“The simple answer is we didn’t do our job,” Gov. Pete Ricketts said at an afternoon press briefing Friday. “We at the state had not been keeping up with the surge.”