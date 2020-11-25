Three Rivers Public Health Department keeping up with backlog of contact tracing

As COVID-19 cases rise in the Fremont area, Three Rivers Public Health Department is still attempting to keep up with contact tracing with those who have tested positive.
“We have more cases than we know what to do with, we are actively trying to contact trace all of our cases and we also have the state helping us with the contact tracing because there are so many of them,” Three Rivers Executive Director Terra Uhing said in a COVID-19 meeting on Nov. 10.
With the ongoing pandemic, contact tracing has proved critical in letting people know they may have been infected and helping them toward getting tested.
According to the Omaha World-Herald, as of Friday, Nebraska has a backlog of 2,600 cases awaiting contract tracing, which began at the beginning of November.
“The simple answer is we didn’t do our job,” Gov. Pete Ricketts said at an afternoon press briefing Friday. “We at the state had not been keeping up with the surge.”
In response, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services has hired more than 200 full-time tracers and will reduce the number of questions and attempts to make contact to close cases quicker.
Uhing told the Fremont Tribune that the department had a huge backlog of contact tracing to keep up with.
“We’ve had such a surge of cases that we’ve even been using DHHS’s contact tracers,” she said. “Well, they had also a backlog there.”
However, on the local level, Uhing said Three Rivers has started to ramp up its capabilities by contracting with multiple contact tracers to keep up.
“And so that’s something we continue,” she said. “I mean, when your rolling day average is over 100 cases a day, that’s a lot of cases.”
Although the tracing has been difficult, Uhing said she was thankful for the schools in helping them with the endeavor.
“The contact tracing and the screening there is absolutely remarkable,” she said. “So because of all the work and everything that they’ve done, that’s probably one of our best areas where we’re really trying to ensure the kids are as healthy and safe as possible.”
