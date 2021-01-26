Three Rivers Public Health Department, Methodist Fremont Health launch partnership to immunize community

“Since the start of the pandemic, Methodist Fremont Health has certainly been impacted — not only in the way our health care heroes have stepped up to this challenge but also in the community support we have received,” Brett Richmond, president and CEO of Methodist Fremont Health, said. “When presented with the chance to assist Three Rivers with this vaccination initiative, we welcomed the opportunity. We truly see this as a way to give back not only to our older residents who are so vulnerable to this virus but also to the community. This is one more step we can take together to turn the corner on the pandemic.”