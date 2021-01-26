Three Rivers Public Health Department, Methodist Fremont Health launch partnership to immunize community

Three Rivers Public Health Department, Methodist Fremont Health and Methodist Physicians Clinic announced a partnership Tuesday to launch a community COVID-19 vaccination effort.
The partnership will begin vaccinating individuals 75 and older on Thursday. The vaccination effort will start with individuals who have already submitted their names via the Three Rivers Public Health Department wait list.
Vaccinations will be distributed at Christensen Field and will be provided by appointment only on designated days and times.
“We are so pleased to be bringing the COVID-19 vaccine to the community while partnering with Methodist Fremont Health and Methodist Physicians Clinic,” Terra Uhing, executive director of the Three Rivers Public Health Department, said in a press release. “We are very pleased with the interest from our 65-plus population in getting the vaccine. This is a population that is most at risk for COVID-19, so being able to get them vaccinated is a step in the right direction with the pandemic.”
3RPHD reported that approximately 7,000 citizens age 65 and older live in its service area.
Methodist Fremont Health will be using the health department’s wait list to contact individuals to schedule vaccination appointments.
Individuals being vaccinated must commit to receiving both the first and second doses, with the second dose being administered approximately 28 days after the first dose.
“Since the start of the pandemic, Methodist Fremont Health has certainly been impacted — not only in the way our health care heroes have stepped up to this challenge but also in the community support we have received,” Brett Richmond, president and CEO of Methodist Fremont Health, said. “When presented with the chance to assist Three Rivers with this vaccination initiative, we welcomed the opportunity. We truly see this as a way to give back not only to our older residents who are so vulnerable to this virus but also to the community. This is one more step we can take together to turn the corner on the pandemic.”
Through the partnership, the 3RPHD will initially allocate 300 doses per week to Methodist Fremont Health. That number is expected to increase as state and federal supply increases.
Individuals 65 and older who want to be vaccinated and have not yet registered with the health department are encouraged to do so by sending an email to covid@3rphd.org.
If individuals are unable to register online, they can contact a Three Rivers Public Health Department dedicated sign-up phone number at (402) 704-2247 and leave a voicemail.