Three Rivers Public Health Department receives shipment of Moderna vaccine

Three Rivers Public Health Department (3RPHD) has received its first shipment of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

The public health department received the vaccines on Monday and plans on distributing them through a phased approach following guidance from the Department of Health and Human Services, according to a Wednesday press release.

Phase 1A, tier one and two will include health care personnel providing care and treatment to COVID-19 patients, emergency medical services and staff as well as residents of long-term care facilities.

“We have been planning with our hospital partners and Ashland Pharmacy for the vaccine to arrive and are working with them to administer the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as we had doses become available," Terra Uhing, Executive Director of Three Rivers, said in a press release. "It is a very exciting time and a very fluid situation.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Uhing reiterated that the vaccine is not yet available to the general public. She said 3RPHD is working with community partners on locations for public vaccination clinics once the vaccine is more widely available.