Three Rivers Public Health Department recommends not traveling for Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving Day will have to look a lot different this year to avoid further spread of COVID-19, the Three Rivers Public Health Department recommends.
“That includes not gathering with people outside of your home, making sure that you can Zoom or call your loved ones,” Three Rivers Executive Director Terra Uhing said. “But really, we don’t want and are not recommending any kind of large gathering because of the community spread and our hospital capacity situation.”
As Thanksgiving approaches, Three Rivers is recommending that people not travel for the holiday with the COVID-19 pandemic.
During a community meeting on COVID-19 on Nov. 10, Angela Sukstorf, infectious disease physician with Methodist Fremont Health, said families shouldn’t participate in gatherings in the near future.
“Thanksgiving is going to look a lot different, just like everything else, Christmas is probably going to look different and any other holidays that we’re celebrating at this time of year,” she said. “The individual view is to protect yourself from getting sick, and so wearing a mask to protect yourself from those around you who probably aren’t wearing masks.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website, the safest way to celebrate Thanksgiving is to stay at home with the people who live there or celebrate virtually.
Those who are thinking about traveling should consider if the parties involved are high-risk, if the communities have high or increasing cases and if the hospitals are becoming overwhelmed.
If people do travel for the holidays, the CDC recommends checking travel restrictions, getting a flu shot, wearing a mask, staying 6 feet apart and washing your hands often.
If a Thanksgiving gathering is held, participants should wear a mask when not eating, avoid going in and out of areas where food is being prepared and bring their own tableware and utensils, preferably single-use.
Additionally, having a small outdoor meal, limiting the number of guests and making sure to clean frequently touched surfaces can make a gathering safer, as well as letting participants know about the precautions beforehand.
Gatherings can also be held virtually, with participants sharing recipes and showing off dishes they have made.
