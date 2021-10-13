Three Rivers Public Health Department reports two new COVID-19 deaths

The Three Rivers Public Health Department reported two new deaths in the last week related to COVID-19 in a press release Wednesday.

The two deaths brings the total number of deaths to 146 in the jurisdiction, which includes Dodge, Saunders and Washington counties, since the beginning of the pandemic.

Three Rivers also reported 156 new cases in the last seven days and 327 cases in the last 14 days, which it notes is a decrease from previous weeks.

"As a reminder, we are now into flu season," Three Rivers Executive Director Terra Uhing said in the release. "Please get your flu shot if you are able, as that is one more way to try to keep people as healthy as possible."

Flu vaccinations can be obtained at hospitals, pharmacies, private medical offices, federally qualified healthcare centers and some local health departments.

Throughout the course of the pandemic, Three Rivers has conducted 46,754 tests and seen 11,422 positive cases.

Currently, there are 193 COVID-19 inpatients, with 30 on ventilators within the Omaha Metro Healthcare Coalition, which also includes Douglas, Sarpy and Cass counties.

Three Rivers and its partners have administered 52,646 doses of the vaccine out of the total 83,275 doses. Out of those 16 and older, 66.7% have been vaccinated.

The department is continuing its free testing at First State Bank and Trust at 210 E. Military Ave. in Fremont. The drive-thru clinic is in collaboration with Omaha company TotalWellness.

The testing is open 8-11 a.m. Mondays and 3-6 p.m. Fridays. Appointments can be made by visiting totalwellnesshealth.com/private/3rphd.

Those wishing to receive a COVID-19 test or vaccine, but are homebound or require special accommodations can call Three Rivers at 402-704-2245.

Additionally, those in need of resources, including access to food or assistance with rent, or who know someone who does can contact Three Rivers Community Health Worker Evelyn Martinez at 402-704-2255.