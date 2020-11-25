 Skip to main content
Three Rivers Public Health Department risk dial jumps again due to increase in cases, community spread and regional hospitalizations
The Three Rivers Public Health Department COVID-19 Community Risk Dial rose to 3.43, an increase from the jurisdiction's 3.25 mark last week. 

 The main factors considered in the risk dials include: 

  • The increase in the number of COVID-19 cases over the past three weeks.
  • The increase in the percentage of positive COVID-19 tests.
  • The capacity of the district and local healthcare system including the number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19, the ventilators being utilized and the percentage available of adult ICU beds.
  • The presence of community clusters and or community spread.
  • The availability of 3RPHD to trace all identified contacts of positive cases in 48 hours. 

The increase across the jurisdiction has been attributed to an increase in the number of cases, increase in community spread, increase in the usage of ventilators, decrease in ICU bed availability and an increase in regional hospitalizations due to COVID-19. 

“Our total case count is 4,975 cases, during the past seven days we had 584 new cases and during the last 14 days we have had 1,223 new cases.” Executive Director Terra Uhing said in a press release Wednesday. 

