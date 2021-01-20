Three Rivers Public Health Department risk dial remains the same across jurisdiction

The Three Rivers Public Health Department’s COVID-19 risk dial for its three-county jurisdiction remained the same this week following a slight increase the week before.

The risk dial, which is updated every Wednesday to show the risk of COVID-19 in Dodge, Washington and Saunders counties, has stayed at 3.14 for the jurisdiction, according to a press release from Three Rivers.

The dial is color-coded, with green being low, yellow being moderate, orange being high and red being severe.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The dials are also given a number range, with low being below .5, moderate being .5 to 2, high being 2 to 3.5 and severe being 3.5 to 4.

Dodge County’s risk dial increased from 3.0 to 3.14 this week while Saunders County’s risk dial remained at 3.0. Washington County’s risk dial also increased to 3.14 from 3.0.

A press release stated that the Three Rivers jurisdiction remained at 3.14 due to an increase in the number of cases over the past three weeks, no change in weekly positivity rates, a slight decrease in the average Omaha Metro Healthcare Coalition inpatients diagnosed with COVID-19 and a small increase in the percent of available ICU beds and ventilators.

The jurisdiction has had 208 positive cases in the last seven days and 605 in the last 14 days, bringing the total case count to 8,289. There have been 97 deaths and 6,597 recovered cases reported in the region, and overall, 39,517 tests have been conducted.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.