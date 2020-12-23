 Skip to main content
Three Rivers Public Health Department sees another decrease in risk dial ahead of holidays
Three Rivers Public Health Department sees another decrease in risk dial ahead of holidays

The Three Rivers Public Health Department COVID-19 Community Risk Dial decreased ahead of the Christmas holiday, according to a Wednesday press release. 

The Three Rivers Public Health Department COVID-19 Community Risk Dial decreased ahead of the Christmas holiday, according to a Wednesday press release. 

The risk dial, which debuted in mid-July, is updated every Wednesday to show the risk of COVID-19 in Dodge, Washington and Saunders counties, as well as the entire jurisdiction.

The dial is color-coded, with green being low, yellow being moderate, orange being high and red being severe. The dials are also given a number range, with low being below .5, moderate being .5 to 2, high being 2 to 3.5 and severe being 3.5 to 4.

The risk dial decreased from 3.29 to 3 across the public health department's jurisdiction, placing it around the middle of the "high" risk level. 

 The main factors considered in the risk dials include: 

  • The increase in the number of COVID-19 cases during the past three weeks.
  • The increase in the percentage of positive COVID-19 tests.
  • The capacity of the district and local healthcare system including the number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19, the ventilators being utilized and the percentage available of adult ICU beds.
  • The presence of community clusters and or community spread.
  • The availability of 3RPHD to trace all identified contacts of positive cases in 48 hours. 

The decrease across the jurisdiction is linked to a drop in cases, decreased community spread and decreases in the number of ICU beds and ventilators that are being used.

“Remaining vigilant to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is more important now than ever," Terra Uhing, executive director of 3RPHD, said in a press release. "The more steps you and your family can take to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the safer everyone will be.  We might not be seeing the high case counts now, but your actions will drive what we see in the next 10-14 days"

Terra Uhing

Uhing
