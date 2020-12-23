Three Rivers Public Health Department sees another decrease in risk dial ahead of holidays

The decrease across the jurisdiction is linked to a drop in cases, decreased community spread and decreases in the number of ICU beds and ventilators that are being used.

“Remaining vigilant to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is more important now than ever," Terra Uhing, executive director of 3RPHD, said in a press release. "The more steps you and your family can take to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the safer everyone will be. We might not be seeing the high case counts now, but your actions will drive what we see in the next 10-14 days"