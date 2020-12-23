Three Rivers Public Health Department sees another decrease in risk dial ahead of holidays

The Three Rivers Public Health Department COVID-19 Community Risk Dial decreased ahead of the Christmas holiday, according to a Wednesday press release.
The risk dial, which debuted in mid-July, is updated every Wednesday to show the risk of COVID-19 in Dodge, Washington and Saunders counties, as well as the entire jurisdiction.
The dial is color-coded, with green being low, yellow being moderate, orange being high and red being severe. The dials are also given a number range, with low being below .5, moderate being .5 to 2, high being 2 to 3.5 and severe being 3.5 to 4.
The risk dial decreased from 3.29 to 3 across the public health department's jurisdiction, placing it around the middle of the "high" risk level.
The main factors considered in the risk dials include:
- The increase in the number of COVID-19 cases during the past three weeks.
- The increase in the percentage of positive COVID-19 tests.
- The capacity of the district and local healthcare system including the number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19, the ventilators being utilized and the percentage available of adult ICU beds.
- The presence of community clusters and or community spread.
- The availability of 3RPHD to trace all identified contacts of positive cases in 48 hours.
The decrease across the jurisdiction is linked to a drop in cases, decreased community spread and decreases in the number of ICU beds and ventilators that are being used.
“Remaining vigilant to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is more important now than ever," Terra Uhing, executive director of 3RPHD, said in a press release. "The more steps you and your family can take to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the safer everyone will be. We might not be seeing the high case counts now, but your actions will drive what we see in the next 10-14 days"