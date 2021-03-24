Three Rivers Public Health Department sees increase in risk dial

The Three Rivers Public Health Department’s risk dial increased this week due to an increase in community spread, according to a Wednesday press release.
Saunders County’s risk dial increased from 2.14 the previous week to 2.29. Both Dodge and Washington counties saw their risk dials remain the same as last week at 2.14 and 2.29, respectively.
The risk dial, which debuted in mid-July 2020, is updated every Wednesday to show the risk of COVID-19 in Dodge, Washington and Saunders counties, as well as the entire jurisdiction.
The dial is color-coded, with green being low, yellow being moderate, orange being high and red being severe. The dials are also given a number range, with low being below .5, moderate being .5 to 2, high being 2 to 3.5 and severe being 3.5 to 4.
All four dials are still in the high region.
The main factors considered in the risk dials include:
- The increase in the number of COVID-19 cases during the past three weeks.
- The increase in the percentage of positive COVID-19 tests.
- The capacity of the district and local healthcare system including the number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19, the ventilators being utilized and the percentage available of adult ICU beds.
- The presence of community clusters and or community spread.
- The availability of 3RPHD to trace all identified contacts of positive cases in 48 hours.
To this point, 3RPHD and its community partners have administered 24,063 COVID-19 vaccine doses within the health district.
“This week we opened up our vaccination tier to include 50 years of age and older and all critical infrastructure tiers in phase 1B,” Terra Uhing, executive director of 3RPHD, said. “Additionally, we have set aside 10% of our allocations for individuals with co-morbidies and are working with local health systems to contact those individuals.”
The health district also reported three new COVID-19 related deaths: a Dodge County woman in her 80s and two Saunders County men, one in his 70s and the other in his 80s.
The three deaths brings the total death count to 72 in Dodge County, 20 in Saunders County and 24 in Washington County.
One hundred and sixteen deaths have been reported within the 3RPHD district.