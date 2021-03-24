Three Rivers Public Health Department sees increase in risk dial

The Three Rivers Public Health Department’s risk dial increased this week due to an increase in community spread, according to a Wednesday press release.

Saunders County’s risk dial increased from 2.14 the previous week to 2.29. Both Dodge and Washington counties saw their risk dials remain the same as last week at 2.14 and 2.29, respectively.

The risk dial, which debuted in mid-July 2020, is updated every Wednesday to show the risk of COVID-19 in Dodge, Washington and Saunders counties, as well as the entire jurisdiction.

The dial is color-coded, with green being low, yellow being moderate, orange being high and red being severe. The dials are also given a number range, with low being below .5, moderate being .5 to 2, high being 2 to 3.5 and severe being 3.5 to 4.

All four dials are still in the high region.

The main factors considered in the risk dials include: