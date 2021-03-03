Three Rivers Public Health Department sees no change in jurisdiction's risk dial

The jurisdiction's risk dial remained the same due to an increase in the number of cases, a slight decrease in weekly positivity and a decrease in the ability to contact trace within 48 hours.

“We are excited to announce that 3RPHD has received an additional 300 doses of Moderna vaccine this week for a total of 1,800 doses,” said Terra Uhing, executive director at Three Rivers Public Health Department, in a press release. “Additionally, we got 600 doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine as well and hope to have most of our educators vaccinated within the next week or so. This is great for our district.”