Three Rivers Public Health Department sees no change in jurisdiction's risk dial

The Three Rivers Public Health Department’s COVID-19 community risk dial remained the same this week after several weeks of continued decreases.
The risk dial, which is updated every Wednesday to show the risk of COVID-19 in Dodge, Washington and Saunders counties, stayed at 2.14 for the jurisdiction, according to Three Rivers Public Health Department.
The dial is color-coded, with green being low, yellow being moderate, orange being high and red being severe.
The dials are also given a number range, with low being below .5, moderate being .5 to 2, high being 2 to 3.5 and severe being 3.5 to 4.
Dodge County and Washington County saw their risk dials remain the same at 2.14 and 2.29, respectively. Saunders County saw a slight increase in its risk dial moving from 2.14 to 2.29.
The main factors considered in the risk dials include:
- The increase in the number of COVID-19 cases during the past three weeks.
- The increase in the percentage of positive COVID-19 tests.
- The capacity of the district and local healthcare system including the number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19, the ventilators being utilized and the percentage available of adult ICU beds.
- The presence of community clusters and or community spread.
- The availability of 3RPHD to trace all identified contacts of positive cases in 48 hours.
The jurisdiction's risk dial remained the same due to an increase in the number of cases, a slight decrease in weekly positivity and a decrease in the ability to contact trace within 48 hours.
Between 3RPHD and its community partners, which includes Methodist Fremont Health, Memorial Community Hospital & Health System, Saunders Medical Center, Ashland Pharmacy and Scribner Drugstore, 12,958 COVID-19 doses have been administered.
“We are excited to announce that 3RPHD has received an additional 300 doses of Moderna vaccine this week for a total of 1,800 doses,” said Terra Uhing, executive director at Three Rivers Public Health Department, in a press release. “Additionally, we got 600 doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine as well and hope to have most of our educators vaccinated within the next week or so. This is great for our district.”