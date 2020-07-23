Three Rivers releases risk dials for Dodge, Washington, Saunders counties

With the city of Fremont and Three Rivers Public Health Department both using risk dials to track the COVID-19 pandemic, three additional ones will track it even closer.
“We had released our jurisdiction dial last week, and we have now broken down that data by county to provide kind of a little bit of an additional look at what’s going on,” Three Rivers Community Health Planner Lindsey Cork said.
On Wednesday, Three Rivers released individual risk dials on its website for the three counties in its jurisdiction: Dodge, Saunders and Washington. The information will be updated every Wednesday and can be found at threeriverspublichealth.org/Coronavirus-Updates.
The dials have a color scheme of green being low, yellow being moderate, orange being high and red being severe. They also use a scale of zero to four.
Currently, all three counties are in the moderate region, with Dodge at 1.5, Saunders at 1.25 and Washington at 1.75. All three have gone down from last week and are altogether at a 1.28.
The risk levels will determine the guidelines that Three Rivers will take at that point, which are based on federal and national guidance.
The dial was adapted from a model at the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, which Cork said was also being used in surrounding counties.
“We’ve been working with them, too, because we want to be consistent in what measures we’re counting, how we’re counting things, that type of thing,” she said. “So we’re definitely working closely with our neighboring health jurisdictions on these risk dials.”
Cork said the variables that go into the jurisdiction’s dial are the same for the individual counties. One of the measures that is looked at is the number of overall positivity rates since the pandemic began.
“That’s based on the county of residence for the individual,” Cork said. “So if somebody worked in one of our counties but lives in the other, they are counted in the county that they live.”
Three Rivers also looks at the weekly positivity rate, the weekly number of new cases and the overall testing being done throughout a county. The information is taken Sunday through Saturday of a week, Cork said.
“So the risk dial, it is kind of a week behind because we can only look at the data that happened the previous week, is kind of how that works,” she said. “So we look at the whole data from the week prior from Sunday to Saturday.”
All four dials for the three counties and jurisdiction will be updated around the same time each Wednesday.
“That gives us a couple days to get any labs that maybe haven’t come through to us, do our contact tracing, get that information, kind of be able to have all that data complete from the prior week before we post that,” Cork said.
Cork said the dials will be able to give Three Rivers more accurate guidance for each county.
“It’s going to help show people what precautions they should be taking based on where we’re at in the risk level,” she said. “So I think that’s going to be really helpful for our community, and just to keep an eye on how things are changing and moving.”
The information provided can be used by the public to determine if public events such as birthday parties can take place, Cork said.
“We know our schools are going to use this as well to kind of try and inform some of their decisions on how we keep kids safe returning to school, if it’s sporting events, all those types of things,” she said. “So we’re really hoping that people look at it that way, to keep an eye on what’s happening in the community and be able to take the precautions that they need to to stay safe.”
Cork said it’s important to remember that even though Washington and Saunders counties are less populous than Dodge County, as many people live, work or send their kids to schools in other counties.
“So it is important, just because you’re looking at it and you’re like, ‘Hey, my county is looking pretty good,’” she said. “It is important to be aware of what’s happening in the surrounding counties and take that into consideration.”
