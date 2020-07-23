Three Rivers releases risk dials for Dodge, Washington, Saunders counties

“We’ve been working with them, too, because we want to be consistent in what measures we’re counting, how we’re counting things, that type of thing,” she said. “So we’re definitely working closely with our neighboring health jurisdictions on these risk dials.”

Cork said the variables that go into the jurisdiction’s dial are the same for the individual counties. One of the measures that is looked at is the number of overall positivity rates since the pandemic began.

“That’s based on the county of residence for the individual,” Cork said. “So if somebody worked in one of our counties but lives in the other, they are counted in the county that they live.”

Three Rivers also looks at the weekly positivity rate, the weekly number of new cases and the overall testing being done throughout a county. The information is taken Sunday through Saturday of a week, Cork said.

“So the risk dial, it is kind of a week behind because we can only look at the data that happened the previous week, is kind of how that works,” she said. “So we look at the whole data from the week prior from Sunday to Saturday.”

All four dials for the three counties and jurisdiction will be updated around the same time each Wednesday.