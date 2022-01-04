Three Rivers reports 15 new deaths due to COVID

Fifteen new deaths and two new COVID cases of the Omicron variant have been identified by the Three Rivers Public Health Department it said in a release Tuesday afternoon.

The 15 deaths bring the total COVID-19 related deaths within the Three Rivers district to 180.

Initial research shows the highly contagious Omicron variant may produce milder symptoms than previous variants.

However, Terra Uhing, Three Rivers executive director, said vaccination and booster doses against COVID-19 remain the most important step that individuals can take for their own health and the health of their community.

Vaccinated and boosted individuals who do get the virus are best equipped to avoid the worst outcomes, including severe illness, hospitalization and death.

“Our hospital systems continue to be near or at capacity with COVID-19 patients, the vast majority of which are unvaccinated,” she said. “If you are sick, please stay home, get tested if you have symptoms, wear a mask if you are around others and wash your hands often.”

Homebound or people who require special accommodations and wish to receive a COVID-19 test or vaccine, should contact Three Rivers at 402-704-2245.

If you or someone you know need resources such as access to food, assistance with rent, or other needs, please reach out to Three Rivers Community Health Worker, Evelyn, at 402-704-2255.

Three Rivers continues to offer COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots. More information can be found on the web at www.threeriverspublichealth.org or by phone at 402-727-5396.

The Three Rivers Data Dashboard is updated each weekday and can be found at: https://www.threeriverspublichealth.org/COVID-19/COVID-19-Updates

