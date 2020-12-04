Three Rivers reports 9 new COVID-related deaths, new quarantine protocols

The Three Rivers Public Health Department reported nine new deaths related to COVID-19 in its jurisdiction, as well as new recommendations for quarantining.
Six of the deaths were residents from Dodge County, including three women between 63 and 92 years of age and three men between 29 and 96 years of age.
The remaining deaths were a Saunders County woman in her 80s and a Washington County woman in her 70s and man in his 80s.
The nine deaths brought the jurisdiction’s total death count to 66, with 44 in Dodge County, nine in Saunders County and 13 in Washington County.
Three Rivers also announced new recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to shorten quarantine, effective Dec. 3 at 5 p.m.
Now, quarantine can end after seven days after a close contact exposure with COVID-19 only if the following conditions have been met:
- The person seeks a COVID-19 test on day five following their exposure to another person testing positive and their test is negative.
- The person is not experiencing symptoms.
- The person continues to self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms and wears a mask through day 14.
For those who have close contact but haven’t taken a test, their quarantine can end if the following conditions are met:
- At least 10 days have passed since contact exposure.
- No COVID-19 symptoms have developed.
- The person continues to self-monitor for symptoms and wears a facial covering through day 14.
For those who have tested positive for COVID-19, they must isolate for at least 10 days from the date of their test. Their quarantine can end if the following conditions are met:
- The person is fever-free without the use of fever-reducing medicine for 24 hours.
- Any COVID-19 symptoms are improving, though some symptoms may linger.
