Three Rivers reports four new COVID-19 related deaths

The Three Rivers Public Health Department reported four new COVID-19 related deaths in Dodge and Saunders counties on Friday afternoon.

The four deaths were all women, with the three from Dodge County in their 50s, 70s and 90s, according to a press release. The Saunders County woman was in her 90s.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Three Rivers jurisdiction now has a total of 55 deaths, with 36 from Dodge County, 11 from Washington County and eight from Saunders County.

In the press release, Three Rivers Executive Director Terra Uhing also reminded members of the community to get flu shots if they haven’t already.

“Getting a flu shot this year is more important now than ever,” Uhing said in the release. “People can get sick with COVID-19 and the flu at the same time, which may increase the risk they will need hospitalization.”