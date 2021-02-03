Three Rivers reports high number of calls on vaccine, urges use of new state portal

As COVID-19 vaccine waitlists become available, the Three Rivers Public Health Department said it has been bombarded with messages about the process.
"When it does become available and clinics start to be scheduled, please don't call to ask, or if you have a loved one, where they are on the list," Three Rivers Executive Director Terra Uhing said during a COVID-19 meeting Jan 20. "That just takes us away from our ability to really do our job."
According to the department, which covers Dodge, Saunders and Washington counties, it received 11,412 incoming calls during the month of January, with about 570 calls per day Monday through Friday.
With these calls, the department has had 350 hours of talk time, averaging 17.5 hours per day Monday through Friday.
"I just need to reiterate to people, they've got to be patient," Uhing told the Fremont Tribune in late January. "They cannot call us 20 times and ask if they're on a list. They can't, they're shutting down our phone lines."
Additionally, Three Rivers has also received more than 1,000 online messages, 1,027 of which were through their COVID-19 email and 125 through Facebook.
On Monday, Three Rivers closed its pre-registration survey for people over age 65. The state of Nebraska opened a new registration portal at vaccinate.ne.gov on Thursday.
Registrants do not need to sign up for the new waitlist if they already signed up with Three Rivers. All information on the department's waitlist will transfer automatically from its survey to the state survey.
New registrants should visit the state website, which will determine vaccine priority. The site has participants fill out a short questionnaire and will email them once they are eligible for a vaccination phase.
The email will also include instructions on how to schedule a vaccination. Registrants can also be contacted by either text or phone call.
For assistance with registration, a new phone line from the Department of Health and Human Services has been set up at 531-249-1873, toll-free at 833-998-2275. The line is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week.