Three Rivers reports 'huge increase' in COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

The positivity rate;

The number of cases;

Community spread;

Regional hospitalizations due to COVID-19.

“Each of our county risk dials increased substantially this week due to the above factors addressed and we are needing everyone to take social responsibility and stay home if you are sick or if you have been tested for COVID-19,” Uhing said.

Additionally, there was a decrease in contact tracing as the public health department was not able to contact all of its cases.

The risk dial, which debuted in mid-July, is updated each Wednesday to show the risk of COVID-19 in Dodge, Washington and Saunders counties, as well as the entire jurisdiction.

The dial is color-coded, with green being low, yellow being moderate, orange being high and red being severe. The dials are also given a number range, with low being below .5, moderate being .5 to 2, high being 2 to 3.5 and severe being 3.5 to 4.

Dodge County moved from 2 to 2.50, while Saunders County moved from 2 to 2.63. Washington County moved from 1.88 to 2.25.

Factors considered in the risk dials include the increase in the number of COVID-19 cases during the past three weeks and in the percent of positive tests.